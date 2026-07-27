Spirit Stays at Top of Table, Shuts out Denver 1-0

Published on July 26, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







Washington, D.C. - The Washington Spirit extended its lead at the top of the table with a 1-0 shutout win over expansion side Denver Summit FC in front of 15,169 fans at 'Rowdy Audi' Field on Sunday night. With 33 points through 16 matches, the Spirit is two points clear of the second-place team.

The Spirit looked threatening early on and was the first to register a shot as forward Trinity Rodman dribbled past a couple of Denver defenders but dragged her effort wide. In the 12th minute, Denver forward Yazmeen Ryan shot from the edge of the box, just missing off the crossbar. Both teams traded attacking phases and both teams had set piece chances but couldn't convert.

Late in the first half, Paige Metayer, starting at forward instead of her usual spot on the back line, found herself in the box and forced Denver goalkeeper Abby Smith into a save. The first half whistle signaled 135 consecutive scoreless minutes to start this brand-new Washington-Denver series.

As the second half began, both teams had new energy coming out of halftime. In the 50th minute, Denver had solid possession just outside the 18-yard box that led to a corner. Summit FC was able to keep possession of the ball and midfielder Lindsey Heaps almost got on the end of a well-placed cross. A few minutes later, Heaps had a good look at the goal but couldn't get her head on another pass into the box.

In the 54th minute, Rodman had a breakaway that led to a yellow card on Denver's Ayo Oke. Bernal took the ensuing free kick but the visitors' defending third stood strong. In the 61st minute, midfielder Leicy Santos shut down the Denver attack near the Spirit's box, and played Rodman down the left wing. Rodman found forward Sofia Cantore on the run and Cantore fired a shot from deep, going bar down into the back of the net. The score was Cantore's eighth league goal and fourth from outside the box since joining the Spirit last August. The Spirit had success on the counterattack down the left wing with Rodman tonight, and Cantore's goal was a product of it.

In the 70th minute, Heaps had a dangerous breakaway in the Spirit's box and went to the ground. The play was originally ruled a penalty but, after a VAR review, it was called back and play continued. In the 76th minute, the Spirit went to its bench to freshen up the attack and defense. Élisabeth Tsé came on for Kate Wiesner and the goalscorer Sofia Cantore was replaced by Claudia Martínez.

In the final seconds of play, Denver had a series of shots in the box and one off the crossbar. Goalkeeper Sandy MacIver and the Spirit defending third stood strong and was able to keep Summit FC off the scoreboard despite the pressure. The final whistle blew seconds later and signaled the Spirit's seventh clean sheet of the regular season and tenth win in its last 12 league matches.

Next up, the Spirit will head west for an away matchup with Utah Royals FC on Wednesday, July 29. The match will kick off at 9 p.m. EDT and air on NWSL+.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Washington Spirit vs. Denver Summit FC

Date: Sunday, July 26, 2025

Venue: Audi Field (Washington, D.C.)

Kickoff: 7 p.m. EDT

Weather: Chance of showers, low-80s

Lineups:

WAS: 18 - Sandy MacIver; 6 - Kate Wiesner (5 - Élisabeth Tsé, 76'); 9 - Tara Rudd; 24 - Esme Morgan; 14 - Gabrielle Carle; 12 - Andi Sullivan (10 - Leicy Santos, 58'); 4 - Rebeca Bernal; 17 - Hal Hershfelt; 2 - Trinity Rodman; 27 - Sofia Cantore (11 - Claudia Martínez, 76'); 26 - Paige Metayer (16 - Tamara Bolt, 84')

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sara Wojdelko; 31 - Kaylie Collins; 29 - Emma Gaines-Ramos; 34 - Molly Skurcenski

DEN: 1 - Abby Smith; 6 - Janine Sonis; 3 - Kaleigh Kurtz; 23 - Eva Gaetino (2 - Megan Reid, 84'); 7 - Ayo Oke (4 - Natalie Means, 80'); 5 - Devin Lynch (8 - Emma Regan, 84'); 10 - Lindsey Heaps; 24 - Delanie Sheehan; 26 - Natasha Flint (11 - Ally Brazier, 80'); 33 - Olivia Thomas (25 - Melissa Kössler, 69'); 9 - Yazmeen Ryan

Unused Substitutes: 36 - Kat Asman; 14 - Yuna McCormack; 16 - Carson Pickett; 18 - Yuzuki Yamamoto

Stats Summary: WAS / DEN

Shots: 13 / 17

Shots On Goal: 6 / 1

Saves: 1 / 5

Fouls: 4 / 8

Offsides: 3 / 2

Misconduct Summary:

DEN - Ayo Oke - 55' - Yellow Card

DEN - Eva Gaetino - 79' - Yellow Card

DEN - Natalie Means - 88' - Yellow Card







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 26, 2026

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