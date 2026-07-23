Denver Summit FC Extends Rookie Midfielder Devin Lynch
Published on July 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC News Release
Denver Summit FC announced today that it has signed rookie midfielder Devin Lynch to a contract extension through the 2028 season, with a mutual option for 2029. After originally joining the Summit on a one-year deal in January, the Illinois native has quickly established herself as one of the league's standout rookies, emerging as a key contributor in her debut season.
"I'm incredibly excited to continue playing in Denver and for such incredible fans," Summit midfielder Devin Lynch said. "I'm grateful for the trust the club has placed in me, and I'm excited to keep building something special alongside my teammates. I can't wait to see what we accomplish together."
In her debut season, Lynch has soared to new heights. As one of three rookies in the league to start every match this season, she has picked up 1,167 minutes to sit fifth in the league amongst rookies and second overall on the squad. Lynch has been essential in the Summit midfield, taking the top spot for the interceptions (24), tackles won (23) and duels won (67) while also setting single-match highs for the squad in all three categories.
"Devin brings an unmatched level of drive, professionalism and competitiveness that pushes this team to new levels." Head Coach Nick Cushing said. "She has worked so hard to get to this moment and we're excited to continue this journey together in Denver. and can't wait to see everything she'll accomplish in the years ahead."
Prior to the Summit, Lynch spent four seasons playing at Duke Universtiy, tallying 81 appearances and 54 starts while picking up two All-ACC Academic Team honors ('23, '24) in the process. The midfielder has also represented the United States at the U-15, U-16 and U-17 levels.
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