Summit Open Centennial Stadium with Win over Portland Thorns

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







On a historic day for the Denver Summit FC (5-5-4, 19 pts), the club welcomed the Portland Thorns (8-5-3, 27 pts) to Colorado for the opening of Centennial Stadium ... The Summit came away from the second biggest matchup in the league this weekend (11th place vs T-2 place) with a 2-1 win, marking the first victory in Denver's new home.

Stepping onto the pitch donning the crest and captain's band, Colorado native Lindsey Heaps made her return to the NWSL against the Thorns, her previous club ... Seeing six good looks at a goal, Heaps took the most shots of the match and tied with Portland's Sophia Wilson for the most shots on goal (2) ... her six chances also surpassed the single-match high for a Summit player this season.

After conceding a goal early in the first half to Wilson, hometown hero Janine Sonis tied things up in the 53rd minute ... Playing less than 10 miles from where she grew up, Sonis put the Summit on the board and solidified her spot in the record books as Centennial Stadium's first goal scorer ... Sonis has six goals on the season, topping her career best by two.

After 33 scoreless minutes in the second half, NWSL rookie Natalie Means came off the bench to score Denver's winning goal ... In the 86th minute Means tallied her first career goal off an assist from Heaps marking the latest goal of the season for the Summit ... The assist signifies Heaps' 10th overall in her career and her third career game-winner.

The win marked the Summit's first points of the season when conceding first in a match ... prior to this afternoon's match, the Summit were 0-3-0 when conceding first and handed the Thorns their third draw when scoring first this season and ninth in their last 13 seasons.

For the eighth time this season, the Summit held over 50% possession for the duration of the match, closing it out 58.6%.

Denver's 14 shots (counting blocks) and 10 shots (not counting blocks) were their most in a first half this season ... In the 73 minutes after Wilson's goal in the 25th, the Summit held the Thorns to a 14-6 shot record, finishing the match 18-10 in shots and 7-3 in shots on target.

Taking the pitch in the 71st minute, Ally Brazier marked her 100th NWSL appearance.

SCORING

25' PORT, Sophia Wilson

53' DEN, Janine Sonis

86' DEN, Natalie Means

SCORING SUMMARY

1 2 F

DENVER 1 1 2

PORTLAND 1 0 1

DISCIPLINE

22', DEN, Janine Sonis (Penalty)

53' PORT, Marie Müller (Yellow)

80' DEN, Delanie Sheehan (Yellow)

DENVER LINEUP: Smith, Sonis, Kurtz, Gaetino, Oke (77' Means), Lynch, Heaps, Sheehan, Flint (71' Brazier), Thomas (71' Kössler), Ryan

Unused Substitutes: Reid, Regan, Yuna, Pickett, Yuzuki, Asman

PORTLAND LINEUP: Hiatt, Müller (68' Castellanos), Fleming, Bogere (77' Loboa), Tordin (68' Lyles), Moultrie, Reyes, Wilson

Unused Substitutes: Calzada, Padelski, Harvey, McKenzie, Messner, Immethun







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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