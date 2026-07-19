Summit Open Centennial Stadium with Win over Portland Thorns
Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC News Release
On a historic day for the Denver Summit FC (5-5-4, 19 pts), the club welcomed the Portland Thorns (8-5-3, 27 pts) to Colorado for the opening of Centennial Stadium ... The Summit came away from the second biggest matchup in the league this weekend (11th place vs T-2 place) with a 2-1 win, marking the first victory in Denver's new home.
Stepping onto the pitch donning the crest and captain's band, Colorado native Lindsey Heaps made her return to the NWSL against the Thorns, her previous club ... Seeing six good looks at a goal, Heaps took the most shots of the match and tied with Portland's Sophia Wilson for the most shots on goal (2) ... her six chances also surpassed the single-match high for a Summit player this season.
After conceding a goal early in the first half to Wilson, hometown hero Janine Sonis tied things up in the 53rd minute ... Playing less than 10 miles from where she grew up, Sonis put the Summit on the board and solidified her spot in the record books as Centennial Stadium's first goal scorer ... Sonis has six goals on the season, topping her career best by two.
After 33 scoreless minutes in the second half, NWSL rookie Natalie Means came off the bench to score Denver's winning goal ... In the 86th minute Means tallied her first career goal off an assist from Heaps marking the latest goal of the season for the Summit ... The assist signifies Heaps' 10th overall in her career and her third career game-winner.
The win marked the Summit's first points of the season when conceding first in a match ... prior to this afternoon's match, the Summit were 0-3-0 when conceding first and handed the Thorns their third draw when scoring first this season and ninth in their last 13 seasons.
For the eighth time this season, the Summit held over 50% possession for the duration of the match, closing it out 58.6%.
Denver's 14 shots (counting blocks) and 10 shots (not counting blocks) were their most in a first half this season ... In the 73 minutes after Wilson's goal in the 25th, the Summit held the Thorns to a 14-6 shot record, finishing the match 18-10 in shots and 7-3 in shots on target.
Taking the pitch in the 71st minute, Ally Brazier marked her 100th NWSL appearance.
SCORING
25' PORT, Sophia Wilson
53' DEN, Janine Sonis
86' DEN, Natalie Means
SCORING SUMMARY
1 2 F
DENVER 1 1 2
PORTLAND 1 0 1
DISCIPLINE
22', DEN, Janine Sonis (Penalty)
53' PORT, Marie Müller (Yellow)
80' DEN, Delanie Sheehan (Yellow)
DENVER LINEUP: Smith, Sonis, Kurtz, Gaetino, Oke (77' Means), Lynch, Heaps, Sheehan, Flint (71' Brazier), Thomas (71' Kössler), Ryan
Unused Substitutes: Reid, Regan, Yuna, Pickett, Yuzuki, Asman
PORTLAND LINEUP: Hiatt, Müller (68' Castellanos), Fleming, Bogere (77' Loboa), Tordin (68' Lyles), Moultrie, Reyes, Wilson
Unused Substitutes: Calzada, Padelski, Harvey, McKenzie, Messner, Immethun
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026
- Houston Dash Rally Late to Earn Key Point against Louisville - Houston Dash
- Utah Royals FC Snap Two-Game Losing Streak in 1-0 Victory against Orlando Pride - Utah Royals FC
- Racing Scores First, Held to a Draw After Late Houston Equalizer - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Fall, 1-0, on the Road to Utah Royals - Orlando Pride
- Utah Royals FC Snap Two-Game Losing Streak in 1-0 Victory against Orlando Pride - Utah Royals FC
- Erica Meg Parkinson makes debut in loss - North Carolina Courage
- Gotham FC Stuns Seattle with Furious Late Comeback Win - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Summit Open Centennial Stadium with Win over Portland Thorns - Denver Summit FC
- Reign FC Falls 3-2 against Gotham FC at Icahn Stadium Saturday Afternoon - Seattle Reign FC
- Angel City Football Club Defeats Chicago Stars FC with Record Third Consecutive Clean Sheet - Angel City FC
- Chicago Stars FC Fall at Home to Angel City FC, 2-0 - Chicago Stars FC
- Bay FC claim Second Straight Shutout Win in 3-0 Victory over North Carolina - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Stuns Seattle with Furious Late Comeback Win - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC Celebrates Sellout of Inaugural Match at Centennial Stadium - Denver Summit FC
- Chicago Stars FC Loans Defender Sam Angel to DC Power FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Denver Summit FC Announces Grand Opening of Centennial Stadium - Denver Summit FC
- Three Lineup Changes for Seattle Rematch - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Denver Summit FC vs Portland Thorns Game Notes - Denver Summit FC
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC vs. Angel City FC - Chicago Stars FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Utah Royals on ION - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Play Utah Royals on the Road - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Denver Summit FC Stories
- Summit Open Centennial Stadium with Win over Portland Thorns
- Denver Summit FC Celebrates Sellout of Inaugural Match at Centennial Stadium
- Denver Summit FC Announces Grand Opening of Centennial Stadium
- Denver Summit FC vs Portland Thorns Game Notes
- Denver Summit FC Opens Centennial Stadium Saturday, July 18