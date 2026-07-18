Denver Summit FC Announces Grand Opening of Centennial Stadium

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Denver Summit FC today proudly announced the official opening of Centennial Stadium, a 12,372-seat stadium that will serve as the club's temporary home while its permanent venue at Santa Fe Yards in Denver is under construction. The modular facility features a range of seating options including lodges, suites and a club along with a designated staff standing supporter section, ensuring a comprehensive professional matchday experience.

The completion of Centen nial Stadium represents the final piece of the expansive Centennial campus, which already features the CommonSpirit Performance Center and multiple shared-use community field s. All projects were completed in just a little over 12 months and made possible through a collaborative partnership with Cherry Creek School District and the City of Centennial and Arapahoe County.

"We are absolutely thrilled to open the doors of Centennial Stadium and give our players and fans a place to call home," said Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner Rob Cohen. "This stadium is the crowning achievement of our Centennial campus, creating a fully integrated hub for professional soccer and community athletics. We are so appreciative of the City of Centennial, the Cherry Creek School District, Centennial Mayor Christine Sweetland and former Mayor Stephanie Piko. Their partnership and shared vision have allowed us to build something truly special that will serve both our club and local youth for years to come."

"We have been excited and honored to partner with Denver Summit FC on this landmark p roject," said Dr. Jennifer Perry, Interim Superintendent of the Cherry Creek School District. "To have a professional organization like Denver Summit FC call this campus home is an amazing opportunity for our community. We look forward to watching the team inspire our students and neighbors right here in Centennial, while also utilizing these top-tier facilities to benefit our own student-athletes."

Denver Summit FC extends its gratitude to the City of Centennial, Arapahoe County and Cherry Creek School Districts, and also recognizes the exceptional efforts of the project's development, design, and construction teams. Centennial Stadium was designed by Stadium Structures, with Whiting Turner, HBM and CAA ICON delivering world-class project management and construction expertise. Completing the project required a monumental, round-the-clock effort from all involved.

Santa Fe Yards Update: New Renderings Released, Construction Set for Early Fall

In addition to celebrating the opening of Centennial Stadium, Denver Summit FC today released updated design renderings for its permanent home at Santa Fe Yards in Denver. The design evolution directly reflects the club's commitment to its community, incorporating fan and community feedback.

The updated architectural plans feature expanded social spaces throughout the stadium venue, prioritizing places where fans can connect, celebrate, and build matchday traditions together before, during, and after games. With design modifications complete, construction at the Santa Fe Yards site is officially scheduled to begin in early fall.

For more information or tickets for any Denver Summit FC match, visit www.DenverSummitFC.com.







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