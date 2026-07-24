Houston Dash Return to Shell Energy Stadium to Celebrate Global Fútbol Night, Presented by Verizon

Published on July 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, July 24 for their first home match since Houston hosted the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup. The Dash welcome Bay FC for a 7 p.m. CT kickoff as the club celebrates Global Fútbol Night, presented by Verizon, honoring the city's passion for the world's game following a historic summer. Fans who arrive early to the match on Friday will receive a team-branded scarf and tickets for the match are available HERE.

WHO:

Houston Dash vs. Bay FC

WHEN:

Friday, July 24 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

VICTORY + (LINK): Josh Eastern and Lianne Sanderson

Global Feed: Michael Wottreng and Erika Tymrak

Houston closed its three-match road trip with a hard-earned 1-1 draw against Racing Louisville FC after midfielder Kat Rader scored the equalizer in the closing minutes of the second half. The goal was Rader's team-leading sixth of the season, making her the league's leading rookie scorer. The Duke product has now scored in consecutive matches and helped Houston earn a valuable point from a losing position. With the result, the Dash have collected six points from losing positions this season, the third-most in the NWSL.

Defensively, captain Jane Campbell once again anchored Houston's defense with five saves against Louisville, extending her NWSL-leading total to 57 this season. Her timely stops have been a key factor in keeping the Dash competitive during a tightly contested stretch in which each of the club's last six matches has been decided by one goal or fewer.

The Dash celebrate Pride Night, presented by the LGBTQ+ Chamber of Commerce, on Saturday, Aug. 1 as they host Sam Kerr, Esther Gonzalez and Gotham FC at Shell Energy Stadium. The Dash has proudly celebrated Houston's vibrant LGBTQIA+ community for more than a decade and will once again recognize trailblazers and community leaders throughout the evening. Fans can purchase a commemorative scarf for $15 and tickets for the match are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 23, 2026

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