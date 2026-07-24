Bay FC looks for Third Straight Win in Friday Night Matchup at Houston Dash

Published on July 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC takes to Texas this week as the club looks to follow up back-to-back wins and points in three straight matches since the NWSL's summer break. The club takes on the Houston Dash Friday in the first meeting between the two sides this season. Kickoff from Shell Energy Stadium is set for 5 p.m. PT, and the match will broadcast live on Victory+, the club's official streaming partner.

The club jumped to 11th in the NWSL standings and is only three points out of playoff position after last week's win over the North Carolina Courage. Bay Area native forward Karlie Lema led the way and kept in a strong run of form, scoring twice for her first career brace and just the second multi-score game in club history. Racheal Kundananji added a third after the break, while a stellar defensive performance locked in the club's fourth shutout of the season, keeping a strong North Carolina attack quiet throughout a rowdy afternoon at PayPal Park.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC forward Karlie Lema: Lema has been in red-hot form since the June league break, scoring four goals in three games. Her two-score performance vs. North Carolina was the first brace of her career and saw her tie the club's record scoring streak with a goal in three straight games. She'll remain a player to watch as the club kicks off a stretch of three matches in eight days.

Houston Dash forward Kat Rader: The rookie has exploded onto the NWSL scene this season with six goals and May Rookie of the Month honors for her performance. Entering this week's matchup, Rader has scored in each of her last two games and four of her last six. Bay FC put in strong work holding Golden Boot contender Ashley Sanchez quiet last week, and that will have to continue with Rader and co. in tow vs. Houston.

LEMA NOMINATED FOR PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Bay FC forward Karlie Lema earned a nomination for NWSL Player of the Week for her two-goal performance last Saturday vs. North Carolina. Lema tallied her first career brace in the club's 3-0 win, scoring in the 15th minute off an assist from forward Racheal Kundananji, and 17th minute from an assist by forward Alex Pfeiffer to make for a fast start for her club in the first half. Lema is the second Bay FC player to earn a Player of the Week Nomination this season, with Pfeiffer being nominated for the Week One honor after tallying a goal and assist apiece in the season opener.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT

Houston's first half of 2026 was defined by ebbs and flows. The club comes into this week on back-to-back draws but hasn't won a match since May 23 vs. Angel City. The club started hot, winning three of its first four games to open the year as one of the surprises of the season before going into a stretch of scoring just one goal in its next five. Recently, the club hasn't had an issue finding the back of the net, scoring six goals since returning from the league break. Currently, the Dash sit 13th in the standings on 16 points.

Rader and midfielder Kiki Van Zanten have come on strong for the club this season. Rader leads the club with six scores, while Van Zanten has brought home Week Four Player of the Week honors and a selection to the April Team of the Month. Alongside forward Messiah Bright, the trio has formed a dangerous attacking combination that has been difficult for opposing backlines to keep at bay.

BACK FROM THE INJURY LIST

Ahead of this week's match, Bay FC defender Heather Gilchrist has been activated off the 45-day injury list and will be available for selection for the first time this season. Gilchrist has yet to appear for Bay FC in her rookie campaign as she recovered from a knee injury sustained in preseason camp.

HOW TO TUNE IN ON VICTORY+

Friday's match will be broadcast on Victory+, the club's official streaming partner. Fans interested in tuning in can create a free account today to watch Bay FC and other nationally broadcast NWSL matches. Victory+ is available for free on most major connected TVs and mobile streaming devices, including Android, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense, iOS, LG, Roku, Samsung, Vidaa, and Amazon FireTV. Fans can learn more at victoryplus.com or visit the platform's dedicated NWSL page at VictoryPlus.com/content/nwsl.

WHERE TO WATCH

Bay FC fans looking to cheer on Bay FC across the region this weekend can catch all the action from seven viewing locations in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, San Rafael, and Martinez. Locations include:

Jack's: 167 East Taylor Street, San Jose

Rikki's: 2223 Market St., San Francisco

Xingones Cantina / Hysteria Sports Bar: 190 4th St, Oakland

Pond Farm Brewing / The Twelfth: 1848 4th Street, San Rafael

Midtown Lounge: 1111 24th St, Sacramento

Pinky's Pizza and Pub: 2085 N Broadway, Walnut Creek

Doors will open to all events 30 minutes prior to kickoff. More information is available at BayFC.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.