Inter.co Stadium Marks Next Chapter in Partnership with Orlando City SC & Orlando Pride

Published on July 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - Inter, Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride today announced that Inter&Co Stadium will become Inter.co Stadium, marking the next chapter in a partnership built on a shared belief in the power of connection.

Every year, hundreds of thousands of people gather at the stadium in the heart of downtown Orlando, united by their passion for sports, entertainment and community. As the home of Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and the Orlando Storm, the venue has become a place where unforgettable moments are shared, new traditions are created and connections are strengthened.

For Inter's 44 million customers around the world, connection is also at the center of everything the company does. Through its global financial platform, Inter helps people access the products, services and experiences that matter most to them. Inter.co Stadium brings that same philosophy beyond the digital world and into a physical space where people come together through shared experiences.

The transition from Inter&Co Stadium to Inter.co Stadium represents more than a name change. It reflects the evolution of a partnership that bridges the digital and physical worlds, creating new opportunities for fans, customers and the broader Central Florida community to engage, connect and belong. New benefits for Inter customers and fans at every game include:

Phone charging stations throughout the stadium, free for Inter account holders and available to all fans to rent

Exclusive ticket access and VIP matchday experiences for Inter Prime and Win customers

Player meet-and-greet opportunities for Inter customers throughout the season "Orlando is not a market we entered lightly. This stadium represents the kind of long-term commitment we make when we believe in a community and in a partner that shares our ambition. Our customers live across borders, and they deserve a brand that shows up where it matters to them. Inter.co Stadium is how we're continuing to do that," explained João Vitor Menin, Global CEO at Inter.

"At our core, we believe sports have a unique ability to bring people together," said Jarrod Dillon, President of Business Operations for Orlando City SC, Orlando Pride and Inter.co Stadium. "Our stadium is more than a venue. It's where fans, families and communities come together to share experiences they'll remember for a lifetime. That's why this partnership with Inter is such a natural fit. Both organizations believe in creating connections that matter. Whether those connections begin through technology, through sport or through shared experiences, they ultimately bring people together, and that's what Inter.co Stadium represents."

Opened in 2017, Inter.co Stadium is home to Orlando City SC (MLS), the Orlando Pride (NWSL) and the Orlando Storm (UFL) and welcomes over half a million visitors annually to downtown Orlando. The venue has established itself as one of the premier destinations for sports and entertainment in Central Florida, hosting world-class competitions, international matches and community events, including:

FIFA Club World Cup 2025

U.S. Men's National Team FIFA World Cup Qualifiers (2018 & 2022)

U.S. Women's National Team SheBelieves Cup (2018, 2020 & 2023)

2019 MLS All-Star Game

2017 NWSL Championship

2017 NCAA Women's College Cup

MLS Combines (2018 & 2019)

Cure Bowl (2019, 2021 & 2022)

2022 Special Olympics USA Games Opening Ceremony

England vs. Costa Rica men's international friendly (June 2026) As Inter.co Stadium enters its next chapter, Inter and the Club remain focused on creating new ways to connect customers, supporters and the broader community through experiences that extend from a digital platform to the heart of downtown Orlando. Together, they are building a place where technology enhances connection, sport inspires belonging and communities come together.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 23, 2026

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