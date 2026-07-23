Portland Thorns Forward Morgan Weaver Removed from Season-Ending Injury List

Published on July 23, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that it has removed forward Morgan Weaver off the season-ending injury list and that she will be available for selection ahead of Portland's next match at home against Gotham FC on Friday, July 24. Kickoff at Providence Park is scheduled for 7 pm PT and tickets can be purchased online now at thorns.com/tickets.

Weaver was placed on the SEI list during the 2025 preseason and, with the extensive support of the Portland's medical, performance and technical staff, has been cleared to return to the pitch for the first time since November 2024.

The 28-year-old has been a key attacking figure over the course of her career in Portland. Weaver has scored 25 goals and assisted 11 in her 105 appearances across all NWSL competitions, helping the Thorns lift the 2022 NWSL Championship, the 2021 NWSL Shield, the 2021 NWSL Challenge Cup, the 2020 NWSL Community Shield and the 2021 Women's International Cup.







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