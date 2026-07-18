Denver Summit FC Celebrates Sellout of Inaugural Match at Centennial Stadium

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Centennial Stadium officially opened its doors today as Denver Summit FC hosted the Portland Thorns in front of a sellout crowd of 12,372 fans, the Summit's fourth sellout of the year. This landmark event marked the debut of the first venue built specifically for a professional women's team in Colorado.

"Today was about much more than opening a stadium. It was about celebrating what this club and our community have built together," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "To welcome another sellout crowd for the first match at Centennial Stadium is incredibly meaningful. From day one, our supporters have shown an unwavering belief in this club, and their passion continues to create an unforgettable atmosphere. This is another important milestone for Denver Summit FC and another reminder of the momentum behind women's soccer in Colorado."

Through its first season, Denver Summit FC has continued to set new benchmarks both on and off the field, highlighted by an NWSL-record crowd of 63,004 fans at the club's inaugural home match at Empower Field at Mile High, multiple sellouts at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, and now a capacity crowd for the first-ever match at Centennial Stadium.

Denver Summit FC will see the Washington Spirit at Audi Field on Sunday, July 26 before returning to Centennial for a string of home matches on Aug. 3, Aug. 5 and Aug. 8. For more information and tickets, visit www.DenverSummitFC.com.







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