Denver Summit FC vs Portland Thorns Game Notes

Published on July 18, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







COMING UP:

Debuting in their new home stadium, The Denver Summit (4-5-4, 16 pts) will welcome the Portland Thorns to Centennial Stadium (8-4-3, 27 pts) for a franchise first faceoff.

Despite falling a spot in the rankings after the draw against Houston, the Summit stay in playoff contention, moving into 11th, just three spots below the playoff line.

Going neck-and-neck with the Thorns in multiple top-three league records, the Summit takes the lead over the Thorns in big chances created (11) and accurate long balls per match (5.3), while Portland tops the Summit in goals prevented (5.4).

The Thorns are coming to Colorado with the second most wins (8) and points in the league (27). Despite that, the Summit boasts an 11 point, 3-2-1 record in their last six competitions while the Thorns have seen an even eight point, 2-2-2 record.

Saturday's matchup will feature a T-2 vs. 11th-place league record matchup, the second largest ranking differential of the weekend (BOS vs WASH).

Keepers Abby Smith and Mackenzie Arnold are going head-to-head in a league battle of goals prevented, with Arnold (5.4) surpassing Smith (5.0) by just .4 goals prevented.

With the opening of the league's international window, this weekend's faceoff will signify the return of Lindsey Heaps to the NWSL as she officially became eligible for match play on the 14th.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Denver Summit hosted Houston in their second franchise meeting with the Dash on Sunday, coming away with a 2-2 draw, the club's first draw since April 4 at Seattle. The result moved the Summit into 11th place in the league.

Yazmeen Ryan kicked things off with the second-earliest goal of the season, just three minutes shy of the earliest (Gaetino, 11' vs ORL). In just her third goal this season, Ryan put the Summit on the board in the 14th minute.

In a reversal of their first meeting, Janine Sonis provided the assist on Ryan's goal after Ryan assisted both of Sonis' goals in Houston on May 9. Between Denver's two meetings with the Dash, the pair have scored four goals and tallied three assists.

Co-Captain Sonis netted her second penalty goal of the season, her team-leading fifth overall. Sonis remains perfect from the penalty spot this season, going 2-for-2, one of just four NWSL players to convert multiple penalty attempts without a miss.

Despite Denver claiming the lead twice and controlling 57% possession overall, Houston was able to secure back-to-back equalizers in the 16th and 48th minutes, ultimately ending the match as the Summit's fourth draw of the season.

The Summit set single-match records for both total shots (26) and shots on target (10), topping both of their previous club records by three. Ryan took five shots, the most in a single match from a Summit player this season.

For the fourth time this season, Denver scored a goal in the final 15 minutes of the first half, setting them behind only Utah (7) and Orlando (5) in the league this season.

NEW DIGS

In a historic milestone for the Denver Summit FC franchise, Centennial Stadium will welcome fans and teams for the first time on Saturday, marking the beginning of a new era for the club.

The 12,372-seat stadium features premium fan amenities and a designated supporter section, ensuring a comprehensive professional matchday experience, while also boasting a pitch home-grown in Colorado alongside World Cup fields, ensuring the best playing environment for its world-class female athletes.

"We are absolutely thrilled to open the doors of Centennial Stadium and give our players and fans a place to call home," said Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner Rob Cohen. "This stadium is the crowning achievement of our Centennial campus, creating a fully integrated hub for professional soccer and community athletics. We are so appreciative of the City of Centennial, the Cherry Creek School District, Centennial Mayor Christine Sweetland and former Mayor Stephanie Piko. Their partnership and shared vision have allowed us to build something truly special that will serve both our club and local youth for years to come."

LOOK TO THE PEAK:

Through week 12, the Summit continues to hold the top spot in the league in average attendance (25,775) and lands second in accurate long balls per match (23.2), up a spot from last week.

Entering the weekend, Abby Smith jumps into second in recoveries per 90 (10.7) and moves into third in goals prevented per 90 (5.0).

Defenders Megan Reid and Co-Captain Kaleigh Kurtz are leaders in the league in blocks per 90, with Reid tying for second (1.3) and Kurtz tying for third (1.2) ...

Denver was the second team in league history to have three different players score four goals within the team's first 10 games (Melissa Kössler, Tash Flint and Janine Sonis) (last being Seattle in 2015 (Fishlock, Little, Yanez).

Co-Captain Janine Sonis is one of four league players to remain perfect from the penalty spot this season, going 2-for-2, one of just four NWSL players to convert multiple penalty attempts without a miss.

IRON WOMAN:

Defender Kaleigh Kurtz extended her consecutive start streak to 127 games and has also played 11,403 consecutive regular-season minutes, every possible regular-season minute since June 26, 2021 ... both marks are the longest active streaks in the league.

Kurtz is on the way to becoming a five-time ironwoman after securing a league-record four time ironwoman title at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Goalkeeper Abby Smith has also played every minute for Summit FC this season, joining Kurtz as two of 18 players to do so for their respective teams through week 12 ... Smith is just one of six league keepers to man the goal for every minute of this season, outlasting two from the previous week of competition.

FAMILIAR FACES

With a roster backed by multiple seasoned NWSL veterans, the Summit boasts six past Portland Thorns players on their squad.

New arrival Lindsey Heaps will be available for her first Summit match against her first and most recent NWSL squad, the Portland Thorns. Joining the Thorns in 2016, Heaps spent six seasons in Portland appearing in 105 matches, tallying 31 goals and 14 assists across regular season, postseason and Cup Challenges. With Portland, Heaps was named the 2018 NWSL MVP, helped earn the 2016 and 2021 NWSL Shields and scored the lone match-winning goal in the Thorns 2017 Championship-winning match.

As Heaps' teammate for four of her six seasons, Summit Assistant Coach Angela Salem spent four seasons in Portland, finishing her professional playing career with the Thorns in 2021, taking two shields and a Championship with her (39 GP, 2 G, 1 A).

Yazmeen Ryan (36 GP, 3 G, 5 A) Abby Smith (3 GP, 1.33 GAA, .67 SV %) and Janine Sonis (36 GP, 3 G, 4 A) all spent overlapping time in Portland, taking the Thorns all the way in their 2022 Championship run. Ryan spent the '21-'22 seasons with the Thorns, Smith saw the '22 season, and Sonis spent '22-'24 seasons on the squad, with Ryan overlapping with Heaps and Salem during the '21 season.

In 2024, Summit keeper Kat Asman was drafted by the Portland Thorns in the third round of the NWSL draft but did not see the goal that season.

HEAPS IS HOME

US Women's National Team Captain and Colorado native Lindsey Heaps touched down on July 1 and officially became eligible for NWSL play on July 14 after her Première Ligue and Coupe de France Féminine Championship runs with OL Lyonnes.

In her 15-year professional career, Heaps has collected 33 titles across various leagues, including a World Cup title (2019) and an Olympic Gold Medal (2024).

Officially signing with the Summit on January 12 to a four-year contract, Lindsey's arrival signifies the Summit's continued dedication to the growth and elevation in professional women's sports.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 18, 2026

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