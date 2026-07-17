Denver Summit FC Opens Centennial Stadium Saturday, July 18
Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC News Release
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DENVER SUMMIT FC OPENS CENTENNIAL STADIUM, SATURDAY, JULY 18
CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Denver Summit FC is excited to open the gates to Centennial Stadium, home through the 2027 season, on Saturday, July 18. Facing the Portland Thorns, gates will open at 10:30 a.m. for a 12 p.m. kick off, presented by CommonSpirit Health.
Fan Zone (beginning at 10 AM)
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the Fan Zone (southside of Centennial Stadium) featuring activities and experiences for fans of all ages, including:
Live Painting: Alexia Barreiro will be live painting a mural that will live at Centennial Stadium. Fans are invited to visit her at FanZone and contribute to the piece!
Partner Activations: Prizes and giveaways from our partners including CommonSpirit, Canvas Credit Union, KONG, Mighty Pine, Coca-Cola and Denver7.
Spirit Station: Temporary tattoos, sign making and friendship bracelet making.
Miss Colorado's Teen Michelle Mann appearance.
Music from DJ Cyn, a photo booth and more!
In-Stadium (gates open at 10:30 AM)
Pre-Match (10:15 AM): Join us for a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the South East gate with Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner Rob Cohen, City of Centennial Mayor Christine Sweetland and representatives from Cherry Creek School District.
National Anthem Performance: Amanda Hawkins, a Colorado-native singer/songwriter
Tunnel of Honor, presented by CommonSpirit Health: Well Power Colorado is a place for recovery, resilience and well-being, known locally and nationally as a model for innovative and effective community behavioral health care. T hrough multiple community sites, mental health providers in several Denver public schools, collaborations with community partnerships and home-based outreach, they provide treatment, prevention, outreach and crisis services to children, families and adults.
Fan Guide
For fans attending the match, important "Know Before You Go" information can be found below, including wayfinding, parking, concessions information and more.
Parking: Parking on-site spaces are limited so we highly recommend you reserve your parking pass in advance. Fans can explore all their matchday options here, including guaranteed pre-paid parking, free fan shuttles, and eco-friendly transit routes.
Bag Policies: Clear plastic/vinyl/PVC bags must be 14" x 14" x 6" or smaller. Small, non-clear clutches/wallets are allowed up to 5" x 9" x 1". Paid storage lockers are available on the South side. (Medical/childcare bag exceptions apply at gates).
Signs, Banners, & Flags: Signs/banners are welcome up to 18" x 24". Handheld flags are limited to 3' x 5' (no poles). Country flags are allowed only if a rostered player from either team officially represents that nation. No commercial or political displays.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026
- Reign FC Begins Road Stretch against Gotham FC at Icahn Stadium on Saturday - Seattle Reign FC
- Bay FC Back at PayPal Park for Saturday Matinee vs. North Carolina Courage - Bay FC
- Denver Summit FC Opens Centennial Stadium Saturday, July 18 - Denver Summit FC
- Utah Royals FC Ends Two-Match Home Stint against Orlando Pride - Utah Royals FC
- Greenfield Natural Meat Co. Launches "Bringing Home the Bacon" Promotion for Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride Fans - Orlando Pride
- Houston Dash Conclude Three-Game Road Trip at Racing Louisville FC - Houston Dash
- Bay FC Forward Racheal Kundananji Named to Zambia Women's National Team Provisional Roster for 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Looks to Continue Winning Form against Seattle at Icahn Stadium - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Meets the Houston Dash - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Travels to Face Kansas City Current - San Diego Wave FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Denver Summit FC Stories
- Denver Summit FC Opens Centennial Stadium Saturday, July 18
- Lindsey Heaps Officially Eligible for Denver Summit FC and NWSL Matchplay
- Denver Summit Earns 2-2 Draw with the Houston Dash
- Denver Summit FC Match Notes vs Houston Dash
- Denver Summit FC to Host the Houston Dash on Sunday, July 12