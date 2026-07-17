Denver Summit FC Opens Centennial Stadium Saturday, July 18

Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







*** Part 1.2 - ASCII

DENVER SUMMIT FC OPENS CENTENNIAL STADIUM, SATURDAY, JULY 18

CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Denver Summit FC is excited to open the gates to Centennial Stadium, home through the 2027 season, on Saturday, July 18. Facing the Portland Thorns, gates will open at 10:30 a.m. for a 12 p.m. kick off, presented by CommonSpirit Health.

Fan Zone (beginning at 10 AM)

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the Fan Zone (southside of Centennial Stadium) featuring activities and experiences for fans of all ages, including:

Live Painting: Alexia Barreiro will be live painting a mural that will live at Centennial Stadium. Fans are invited to visit her at FanZone and contribute to the piece!

Partner Activations: Prizes and giveaways from our partners including CommonSpirit, Canvas Credit Union, KONG, Mighty Pine, Coca-Cola and Denver7.

Spirit Station: Temporary tattoos, sign making and friendship bracelet making.

Miss Colorado's Teen Michelle Mann appearance.

Music from DJ Cyn, a photo booth and more!

In-Stadium (gates open at 10:30 AM)

Pre-Match (10:15 AM): Join us for a ceremonial ribbon cutting at the South East gate with Denver Summit FC Controlling Owner Rob Cohen, City of Centennial Mayor Christine Sweetland and representatives from Cherry Creek School District.

National Anthem Performance: Amanda Hawkins, a Colorado-native singer/songwriter

Tunnel of Honor, presented by CommonSpirit Health: Well Power Colorado is a place for recovery, resilience and well-being, known locally and nationally as a model for innovative and effective community behavioral health care. T hrough multiple community sites, mental health providers in several Denver public schools, collaborations with community partnerships and home-based outreach, they provide treatment, prevention, outreach and crisis services to children, families and adults.

Fan Guide

For fans attending the match, important "Know Before You Go" information can be found below, including wayfinding, parking, concessions information and more.

Parking: Parking on-site spaces are limited so we highly recommend you reserve your parking pass in advance. Fans can explore all their matchday options here, including guaranteed pre-paid parking, free fan shuttles, and eco-friendly transit routes.

Bag Policies: Clear plastic/vinyl/PVC bags must be 14" x 14" x 6" or smaller. Small, non-clear clutches/wallets are allowed up to 5" x 9" x 1". Paid storage lockers are available on the South side. (Medical/childcare bag exceptions apply at gates).

Signs, Banners, & Flags: Signs/banners are welcome up to 18" x 24". Handheld flags are limited to 3' x 5' (no poles). Country flags are allowed only if a rostered player from either team officially represents that nation. No commercial or political displays.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.