Houston Dash Conclude Three-Game Road Trip at Racing Louisville FC

Published on July 17, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash close a three-match road trip on Saturday, July 18, when they face Racing Louisville FC at Lynn Family Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the action live on NWSL+.

Houston earned its first point of the three-match road trip last weekend after rallying twice to force a 2-2 draw with Denver Summit FC. Forward Kat Rader scored her fifth goal of the season before midfielder Linda Ullmark netted the equalizer early in the second half for her first NWSL goal. Ullmark also added an assist and has now contributed to three goals (one goal, two assists) over her last three matches. Midfielder Maggie Graham earned an NWSL Player of the Week nomination after contributing to both goals, including her second assist of the season.

Rader's fifth goal of the campaign moved her into sole possession of the league lead among rookies and made her Houston's leading scorer with five goals. Houston's first-year players have combined for 14 goal contributions (eight goals, six assists) this season. The Dash have also scored league-high six equalizing goals this season, helping the club earn five points from losing positions, the second-highest total in the NWSL.

Defensively, Houston continues to rely on captain Jane Campbell and one of the league's most experienced backlines. Campbell matched her second-highest save total of the season with eight stops against Denver, including a crucial save in second-half stoppage time to preserve the draw. Defender Paige Nielsen leads the team with 81 clearances this season, while Leah Klenke ranks second with 73. Defender Avery Patterson will be available for selection after servinga one-match suspension due to yellow card accumulation. Patterson enters Saturday leading the team with 22 tackles won while also ranking among the club leaders with 15 chances created.

Saturday's match also marks the potential return to Louisville for midfielder Emina Ekić, who began her professional career with Racing Louisville FC after being selected fifth overall in the 2021 NWSL Draft. The Louisville native scored Racing's first regular-season goal and helped the club earn its first victory in franchise history before continuing her career in Australia and the USL Super League. Ekić joined Houston in April after earning USL Super League Player of the Year honors with Spokane Zephyr FC during the league's inaugural season.

Houston earned a dramatic 4-3 victory over Racing Louisville in the first meeting between the two clubs on April 3 at Shell Energy Stadium. The seven-goal thriller marked the first match in NWSL history to feature four penalty kick goals. Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten scored twice, while Rader and Sarah Puntigam also found the back of the net, with Puntigam converting the game-winning penalty deep into stoppage time.

Racing Louisville enters Saturday's match looking to snap a five-match winless streak after falling 2-0 to Bay FC last weekend. Forward Sarah Weber leads the club with three goals this season, while Emma Sears, Taylor Flint, Kayla Fischer and Lauren Milliet have each added two goals. Louisville is led by head coach Bev Yanez, who guided the club to its first postseason appearance in franchise history last season.

The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on Friday, July 24, to host Bay FC for Global Fútbol Night, presented by Verizon, following Houston's successful run as a FIFA World Cup 2026™ host city. Fans in attendance will receive a themed scarf giveaway as the club celebrates the global game and the rich cultural diversity that defines Houston. Tickets for that match and all home matches are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 17, 2026

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