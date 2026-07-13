Denver Summit Earns 2-2 Draw with the Houston Dash

Published on July 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







The Denver Summit (4-5-4, 16 pts) hosted Houston (4-7-3, 15 pts) at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, coming away with a 2-2 draw, the club's first draw since April 4 at Seattle. The result moves the Summit into 11th place in the league.

Yazmeen Ryan kicked things off with the second-earliest goal of the season, just three minutes shy of the earliest (Gaetino, 11' vs ORL). With her third goal this season, Ryan put the Summit on the board in the 14th minute following back-to-back shots from Ally Brazier that narrowly missed the target.

In a reversal of the first meeting, Janine Sonis provided the assist on Ryan's goal after Ryan assisted both of Sonis' goals in Houston on May 9. Between tonight's match and Denver's last meeting with Houston, the pair have scored four goals and tallied three assists.

Co-Captain Sonis tipped the scales in the 48th minute as she netted her second penalty goal of the season, her team-leading fifth overall. The defensive leader remains perfect from the penalty spot this season, going 2-for-2, one of just four NWSL players to convert multiple penalty attempts without a miss.

Despite Denver claiming the lead twice and controlling 57% possession overall, Houston was able to secure back-to-back equalizers in the 16th and 48th minutes, ultimately ending the match as the Summit's fourth draw of the season.

The Summit kept the Dash shotless for the first 35 minutes of the second half while setting single-match records for both total shots (26) and shots on target (10), topping both of their previous club records by three. Ryan took five shots, the most in a single match from a Summit player this season.

Megan Reid, Olivia Thomas, and Delanie Sheehan returned to the Starting XI against the Dash, with Reid earning her fifth start of the season and Thomas collecting just the second start in her professional career.

For the fourth time this season, Denver scored a goal in the final 15 minutes of the first half, setting them behind only Utah (7) and Orlando (5) in the league this season.

SCORING

14' DEN, Yazmeen Ryan

16' HOU, Kat Rader

48' DEN, Janine Sonis

48' HOU, Linda Ullmark

SCORING SUMMARY

1 2 F

DENVER 2 0 2

HOUSTON 2 0 2

DISCIPLINE

18' HOU, Cate Hardin (Penalty)

DENVER LINEUP: Smith, Reid (63' Gaetino), Kurtz, Sonis, Oke (72' Yuna), Lynch, Regan (63' Flint), Sheehan, Ryan, Brazier (72' Yuna), Thomas (63' Kössler)

Unused Substitutes: Pickett, Nytes, Yuzuki, Boade

HOUSTON LINEUP: Campbell, Boattin (46' Chapman), Klenke, Nielsen, Hardin, Graham, Puntigam (72' Bright), Colaprico, Ullmark, Rader (72' Schmidt), Van Zanten (60' Faasse)

Unused Substitutes: Bain, Berkeley, Ekic, DeLisle







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 12, 2026

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