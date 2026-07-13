Houston Dash Rally Secures Point in Colorado

Published on July 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - The Houston Dash battled to a 2-2 draw against Denver Summit FC earlier today in Colorado, securing the team's first point of the three-game road trip. The team has now secured five points from a losing position this season, the second highest mark in the league.

Denver took the lead in the 14th minute following a long-range effort from Yazmeen Ryan that found the inside of the far post.

Houston equalized moments later following a cross from midfielder Maggie Graham into the heart of the box. Midfielder Linda Ullmark got a touch on the ball to set it up for midfielder Kat Rader, who scored her fifth goal of the season. The Duke University product now leads all rookies in goals scored with five and Ullmark tallied her third assist of the season. Ullmark has now tallied assists in back-to-back games and contributed to three goals in that stretch. To date, Houston's first-year players have contributed to 14 (eight goals and six assists) of the 17 goals scored this season.

Denver was awarded a penalty kick at the end of the first half following a foul on Ally Brazier. Janine Sonis took the ensuing penalty kick and converted for her fifth goal of the season.

Houston scored the equalizer in the 49th minute after Rader found Graham at the edge of the box. Graham found Ullmark at the far post for her first goal of the season. That was Graham's second assist of the season and that helped secure Houston's first point of the year following a deficit at halftime.

Dash captain Jane Campbell tallied her first save of the match in the ninth minute. The goalkeeper was well positioned at the near post to save Brazier's effort from outside the box. Campbell finished with eight saves against Denver today, the second highest tally of the season.

Midfielder Danny Colaprico found Rader in space in the 34th minute. The Duke University alum forced Denver goalkeeper Abby Smith to challenge for the ball and the clearance fell to midfielder Kiki Van Zanten, who won a corner kick after her shot was blocked.

Van Zanten had two opportunities at the end of the first half. The first was a right-footed effort that was off target, and the second was a first-touch effort that was saved by the Denver goalkeeper. Van Zanten returned to competitive play last week in D.C. after missing time for a leg injury suffered in May.

Ullmark nearly added a brace in the 84th minute after dribbling down the right flank and into the final third. The midfielder created space for a right-footed effort from outside the box, but the attempt went wide.

Forward Kate Faasse created back-to-back opportunities late in the match. The rookie first fired a right-footed effort from outside the box, but the effort was just over the goal. Moments later, Faasse dribbled through the center of the field and went one-on-one with Smith, but her effort went over the crossbar. The play was ultimately ruled offside.

Houston created another opportunity in the final minutes as Ullmark dribbled centrally and fired a right-footed effort from outside the box, but her effort narrowly missed the inside of the near post.

Campbell came up with a crucial save in stoppage time to deny Ryan's effort inside the box, the sixth and final save of the half for the Dash captain.

Houston travels to Kentucky next weekend to face Racing Louisville for the second and final match of the season on July 18. The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on July 24 for Global Football Night, presented by Verizon, against Bay FC. Tickets for that match and all home matches are available HERE.

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Denver Summit (4-5-4; 16pts.) 2-2 Houston Dash (4-7-3; 15pts.)

NWSL Regular Season - Game 14

Dick's Sporting Goods Park - Commerce City, Colorado

Attendance: 15,131

TEAM 1H 2H FT

Denver Summit 2 0 2

Houston Dash 1 1 2

DEN: Yazmeen Ryan 3 (Janie Sonis 2) 14'

HOU: Kat Rader 5 (Linda Ullmark 3) 15'

DEN: Janie Sonis 5 (penalty) 45'

HOU: Linda Ullmark 1 (Maggie Graham 2) 48'

Denver Summit FC: Abby Smith; Jannie Sonis (c), Kaleigh Kurtz, Meg Reid (Eva Gaetino, 63'), Ayo Oke (Natalie Means 72'); Emma Regan (Tash Flint 62'), Delanie Sheehan, Devin Lynch; Ally Brazier (Yuna McCormack 72'), Olivia Thomas (Melissa Kössler 63'), Yazmeen Ryan

Unused Substitutes: Jordan Nytes, Carson Pickett, Yuzuki Yamamoto, Melissa Kössler, Meg Boade

Houston Dash: Jane Campbell (c), Lisa Boattin (Allysha Chapman 46'), Leah Klenke, Paige Nielsen (Malia Berkely 85'), Cate Hardin; Sarah Puntigam (Messiah Bright 72'), Danny Colaprico; Maggie Graham, Linda Ullmark; Kat Rader (Sophie Schmidt 73'), Kiki Van Zanten (Kate Faasse 60')

Unused Substitutes: Caroline DeLisle, Natalie Bain, Clarissa Larisey, Emina Ekić

OFFICIALS:

Referee: Muhammad Hassan

Assistant: Seun Yinka-Kenhinde

Assistant: Matt Trotter

Fourth Official: Patricia McCracken

VAR: Alyssa Pennington

Weather: 96 degrees, mostly sunny







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 12, 2026

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