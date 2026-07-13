Denver Summit FC Match Notes vs Houston Dash

Published on July 12, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







TONIGHT'S MATCH

In what will be their final match at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, the Denver Summit FC (4-5-3, 15 pts) will host a reunion against the Houston Dash (4-7-2, 14 pts) on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. MDT.

In their last match up with the Dash, the Summit walked away with a 4-1 victory thanks to a season-high single-match goal tally ... Denver's win was backed by the club's first multi-assist and multi-goal performance with Yazmeen Ryan placing two perfect balls in Co-Captain Janine Sonis' wake to help her to Denver's franchise-first brace and the win against the Dash.

Despite not picking up any points in their last matchday, the Summit fell just a single spot, currently sitting 10th in the league while the Dash fell to 12th after their loss against the Washington Spirit.

Keepers Abby Smith and Jane Campbell are going head-to-head in a league battle of goals prevented, with Smith taking the top spot (5.5) and Cambpell taking up the third (4.9).

The competition marks the second of the Summit's three-match home streak, the longest of the season.

The Dash heads to Denver on a two-match losing streak, picking up their last win on Saturday, May 23 against Angel City FC (2-1) while boasting a 1-5-0 record on the road.

LAST TIME OUT

In their last appearance on the pitch, the Denver Summit (4-5-3, 15 pts) fell 3-0 to the Kansas City Current (8-5-0, 24 pts) in the clubs' first-ever meeting in Colorado on Friday night.

The Summit's lineup featured forward Ally Brazier and midfielder Emma Regan, both of whom made their first starts in at least nine matches ... marking her third start this season, Regan saw the Starting XI for the first time since March 20 at Orlando, while Brazier got her second spot in the starting line and first since the Summit's inaugural match against Bay FC on March 14.

The match was highlighted by Summit Co-Captain Janine Sonis starting on the front line, after spending the majority of the season on the back line and keeper Abby Smith walking away with five saves, her second most this season, solidifying the top spot in the league in goals prevented (6.0).

For the third consecutive match, Denver sold out DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, welcoming 16,833 fans to Commerce City ... after Friday's match, the Summit continues to boast the league's highest average attendance on the season (28,436).

LOOK TO THE PEAK

Through week 11, the Summit continues to hold the top spot in the league in average attendance (28,436) and lands third in accurate long balls per match (22.9).

Entering the weekend, Abby Smith tops the league in goals prevented (6.0) and sits in third for recoveries per 90 (10.4).

Defender Kaleigh Kurtz is a leader in the league in blocks per 90, tying for second with 1.3 blocks per 90 ... Racing Louisville's Taylor Flint and Washington Spirit's Esme Morgan share the runner-up spot alongside Kurtz.

Denver was the second team in league history to have three different players score four goals within the team's first 10 games (Melissa Kössler, Tash Flint and Janine Sonis) (last being Seattle in 2015 (Fishlock, Little, Yanez).

HEAPS IS HOME

US Women's National Team Captain and Colorado native Lindsey Heaps touched down on July 1 after her Première Ligue and Coupe de France Féminine Championship runs with OL Lyonnes.

In her 15-year professional career, Heaps has collected 33 titles across various leagues, including a World Cup title (2019) and an Olympic Gold Medal (2024).

Officially signing with the Summit on January 12 to a four-year contract, Lindsey's arrival signifies the Summit's continued dedication to the growth and elevation in professional women's sports.

FAMILIAR FACES

With a roster backed by multiple seasoned NWSL veterans, the Summit boasts four-previous Houston Dash players on their squad.

Summit Co-Captain Janine Sonis was drafted 8th overall by Houston in 2016 and played three seasons with the Dash (5 G, 3 A).

As the most recent Houston alumnus, Yazmeen Ryan (24 GP, 4 G, 3 A) and Delanie Sheehan (26 GP, 1 G, 2 A) saw consistent matchplay, with both finding regular spots in the Starting XI during the 2025 Houston Dash season.

Denver's starting keeper Abby Smith (1.88 GAA, .74 SV %) spent a season with the Dash, seeing the goal in nine matches across the 2025 campaign before being acquired by the Summit at the conclusion of the season.

IRON WOMAN

Defender Kaleigh Kurtz extended her consecutive start streak to 126 games and has also played 11,302 consecutive regular-season minutes, every possible regular-season minute since June 26, 2021 ... both marks are the longest active streaks in the league.

Kurtz is on the way to becoming a five-time ironwoman after securing a league-record four-time ironwoman title at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

Goalkeeper Abby Smith has also played every minute for Summit FC this season, joining Kurtz as two of 22 players to do so for their respective teams through week 10 ... Smith is just one of eight league keepers to man the goal for every minute of this season.

THE LYNCH PIN

Midfielder Devin Lynch continues to be one of three rookies to have started each match for their respective clubs alongside Mimi Van Zanten (San Diego) and Linda Ullmark (Houston).

Lynch's 903 minutes played were the fifth-most in the league among rookies at the conclusion of week 10, while her 20 tackles were the second-most behind Van Zanten (SD).

PICKETT'S MILESTONES

At the 23rd minute against Boston on May 3, Carson Pickett reached 15,000 NWSL minutes, becoming the 19th player in NWSL history to reach that milestone. She is just two matches away from reaching 200 regular-season appearances this season, putting her 12th in the league in matches played, and bringing her closer to a milestone reached by just nine league players this season.

On April 28, Carson Pickett was announced as Denver's Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nominee. This season, Pickett will partner with Hand Camp Colorado, an organization dedicated to empowering children born with upper limb differences.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 12, 2026

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