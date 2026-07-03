Houston Dash Return to League Play on Friday against Washington Spirit

Published on July 2, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash return to NWSL play on Friday, traveling to the nation's capital to face the Washington Spirit at Audi Field. The match opens a three-game road stretch for Houston and marks the team's first league fixture following the 2026 FIFA Men's World Cup break. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the action live on Victory+

WHO:

Houston Dash at Washington Spirit

WHEN:

Friday, July 3 - 7:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

Victory+: Joe Malfa and Jordan

Global Feed: Sara Ach and Ricky Lopez-Espin

Throughout the break, the Dash remained active in the community through a series of fan activations at Dash House, including player meet-and-greets, giveaways and interactive experiences. The Club's World Cup celebrations continue next week with an open training session at Shell Energy Stadium on Tuesday, July 7 and Perreo & Pilates on the Pitch, presented by College Ave on Thursday, July 9. For more information, click HERE.

Houston returns to league play following a 1-0 loss on the road to Gotham FC on May 31. Goalkeeper Jane Campbell returned to the starting lineup after recovering from injury and finished with seven saves, while defender Paige Nielsen became the third player in club history to reach 5,000 regular-season minutes with the Dash.

Houston travels next to face expansion side Denver Summit FC for the second and final meeting of the regular season on July 12. The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on July 24 for Global Football Night, presented by Verizon, against Bay FC. Tickets for that match and all home matches are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 2, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.