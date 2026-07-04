Houston Dash Rally Falls Short in D.C.
Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Houston Dash News Release
WASHINGTON D.C. - The Houston Dash nearly claimed a point on the road earlier this evening against the Washington Spirit, but a late goal from USWNT forward Trinity Rodman secured a 2-1 victory for the Spirit.
Dash forward Kate Faasse scored the equalizer in the 89th minute following an assist from midfielder Linda Ullmark. That was Faasse's second goal of the season, and first-year players have scored six goals for the team this season. Ullmark has tallied two assists this season. To date, rookies have contributed 11 (six goals and five assists) of Houston's 15 goals scored this campaign.
The Washington Spirit opened the scoring in the 50th minute as Rodman finished a right-footed effort into the far corner off a long ball from Leicy Santos. The goal marked Rodman's fourth of the season.
Houston created its first chance of the match in the 10th minute after midfielder Danny Colaprico found forward Kiki Van Zanten in the final third. Van Zanten attempted to chip the goalkeeper, but her effort went just over the crossbar. The Jamaican international returned to the starting lineup for the first time since May 1.
Defender Avery Patterson threatened in the 15th minute with a left-footed effort from inside the box, but her shot drifted wide of the far post.
The Washington Spirit were awarded a penalty in the 35th minute following a foul inside the box on Trinity Rodman. Goalkeeper Jane Campbell came up with a crucial save to keep the match level. The save marked Campbell's ninth career regular-season penalty save, tying Kailen Sheridan for the most in NWSL history.
Houston threatened in the 54th minute as Faasse dribbled into the attacking third before forcing a save with her right-footed effort. The rookie forward has now contributed to four goals this season (two goals and two assists).
Campbell came up with another key save in the 67th minute after the Spirit generated a second chance following a corner kick. Campbell denied Rodman from close range after the initial header was cleared. The Dash captain was called into action again a few minutes later, denying Santos' right-footed effort from inside the box.
Graham suffered a foul outside the box in the 80th minute and defender Lisa Boattin took the ensuing free kick. Boattin's cross found midfielder Sophie Schmidt, but her header was saved by the Spirit goalkeeper.
Cambell tallied another Save of the Week entry in the 82nd minute as she denied Tara Rudd's effort at the heart of the box. The Dash captain finished with four saves against the Spirit tonight.
Houston travels to Colorado next weekend to face expansion side Denver Summit FC for the second and final match of the season on July 12. The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on July 24 for Global Football Night, presented by Verizon, against Bay FC.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026
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- Spirit Takes Three Points in a Thriller Behind Rodman Brace - Washington Spirit
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