Houston Dash Announce Roster Update and Free Agent List

Published on July 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The National Women's Soccer League and NWSL Player Association announced the list of eligible free agents that can now begin negotiations for their 2027 Standard Player Agreements. The list includes 13 Houston Dash players, and the team also agreed with defender Zoe Matthews to mutually terminate her contract.

The following players are free agents at the end of the 2026 season: DF Natalie Bain, FW Messiah Bright, DF Allysha Chapman, MF Danny Colaprico, GK Caroline DeLisle, FW Evelina Duljan, DF Cate Hardin, DF Jylissa Harris, MF Sarah Puntigam, FW Makenzy Robbe, MF Sophie Schmidt, MF Kiki Van Zanten and FW Amanda West.

This is the third free agency period for the league following the most recent collective bargaining agreement signed in Aug. 2024.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 1, 2026

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