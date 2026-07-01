Orlando Pride Loan Goalkeeper Kat Asman to Denver Summit FC

Published on July 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride have loaned goalkeeper Kat Asman to Denver Summit FC for the remainder of the 2026 NWSL season, the club announced today.

Asman joined the Pride prior to the 2025 season and has not made an appearance for the club. Most recently, she was on loan with Lexington FC of the USL W League. Her contract with the Pride expires at the end of the year.

Asman spent the 2024 season with the Portland Thorns after being selected in the third round, No. 39 overall, of the 2024 NWSL Draft by the Thorns.

Before being drafted, Asman played collegiately at Penn State, where she was the starting goalkeeper for the Nittany Lions all four years. She finished her career with 323 saves in 87 matches and 27 shutouts. Asman is one of four players in program history with at least 50 career wins. Before transferring to Penn State, she spent her freshman season at Loyola Marymount.







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