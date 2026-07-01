Denver Summit FC Acquires Goalkeeper Kat Asman on Loan from the Orlando Pride

Published on July 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







CENTENNIAL, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today that they have acquired Golden Glove goalkeeper Kat Asman (#36) on loan from the Orlando Pride.

Asman spent the 2025-26 season on loan with the United Soccer League's Lexington SC (LSC), leading the club on a championship run. During her 28 matches in goal, Asman recorded a league-record 12 clean sheets while conceding just 24 goals, the best mark in the USL during the campaign.

"We're excited to welcome Kat to Denver Summit FC," said Denver Summit FC General Manager Curt Johnson. "She has historically performed at a high level, and her accomplishments over the past year speak for themselves. Kat is a talented goalkeeper with a strong competitive mentality, and we believe she'll be an excellent addition to our goalkeeping group as we continue to build depth and competition across the roster."

Asman helped Lexington SC complete a historic league-first "double," winning both the 2026 Gainbridge Super League Championship and the Players' Shield for the league's best regular-season record. The title capped a "worst-to-first" turnaround for the club. The keeper's performance earned her the USL Super League Golden Glove Award for having the lowest goals-against-average in the league (.860).

Prior to Lexington SC, Asman spent time with the Orlando Pride and the Portland Thorns. She was originally drafted by Portland in the third round of the 2024 NWSL Draft.

Asman played collegiately at Penn State University, where she was a four-year starter for the Nittany Lions. She ended her career at Penn State with 323 saves in 87 matches and earned 27 career shutouts. Asman was also just one of four women in Penn State history to win at least 50 matches.







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