Racing Re-Signs Prohaska Ahead of Free Agency Window

Published on July 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release







Ahead of the start of NWSL free agency, Racing Louisville FC has signed goalkeeper Maddie Prohaska to a new contract for the 2027 season.

The 23-year-old is in her first season with Louisville and second in the NWSL. She has appeared in two games for Racing, including one start on May 29, recording four saves on six shots.

"I'm incredibly excited that Maddie has re-signed with the club. She is a tremendous teammate with high character and has positively impacted our team and goalkeeping culture," Racing goalkeeper coach Sergio Gonzalez said. "She has unwavering desire to develop as a goalkeeper and make those around her better. Over the course of the season, we have seen Maddie develop into a dependable NWSL goalkeeper and I'm excited to help continue to aid in her development and goals."

In addition to her play on the field, Prohaska serves in Racing's leadership group, helping drive team culture.

"I'm super excited to re-sign for another year," Prohaska said. "The goalkeeper environment that Sergio has built here is a culture I love being a part of as I continue to develop. Not only the GKU, but Louisville feels like home to me with this team and the fans. I feel lucky to get to call it home for a little longer."

Racing acquired Prohaska from Seattle Reign FC on Jan. 14 for a total of $50,000 - $25,000 in allocation money and $25,000 in intraleague transfer funds.

Free agency update

Racing has eight players whose current contracts expire at the end of the 2026 season who will become eligible for free agency on July 1.

In accordance with the league's collective bargaining agreement with the NWSL Players Association, as eligible free agents these players may agree to terms on future contracts with Racing or a new team at any time.

Avery Ciorbu, Savannah DeMelo and Natalie Mitchell are signed through the end of the 2026 season.

Erynn Floyd, Mirann Gacioch, Ella Hase, Cristina Roque and Arin Wright have contract options for 2027 that have not yet been exercised. Roque and Wright's contracts include performance incentives that would automatically trigger their options if certain thresholds are met.

Goalkeeper Olivia Sekany will also become a free agent when her short-term contract expires July 1.







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