Seattle Reign FC Signs Goalkeeper Neeku Purcell to Multi-Year Extension

Published on July 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







RENTON, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC today announced that goalkeeper Neeku Purcell has signed a multi-year contract extension through the 2028 NWSL season. The Seattle native and Reign Academy product was previously on a one-year deal that she signed ahead of the 2026 season.

"Neeku has earned this opportunity through her work ethic, professionalism and the progress she's made since joining our club," said Seattle Reign FC General Manager Lesle Gallimore. "Her recent U-23 National Team call-ups are a reflection of the trajectory she's on and the potential we believe she has. We're excited to continue supporting her development and look forward to seeing her build on that momentum while competing for Reign FC."

Purcell first signed with the team as a short-term replacement player during the 2025 campaign before earning a full contract ahead of the 2026 season. Since joining her hometown club, the 22-year-old has continued her development while earning repeated selections to the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team, further establishing herself as one of the country's emerging goalkeepers.

A Seattle native, Purcell first joined the Reign Academy in 2016 and captained the club's youth side before continuing her development at UCLA. She made 27 appearances for the Bruins while conceding just 13 goals and helping the program reach the NCAA Tournament. Purcell then began her professional career with Brooklyn FC in the Gainbridge Super League, where she appeared in 17 matches and recorded four clean sheets during the league's inaugural season before returning home to Seattle.

At the international level, Purcell has become a regular member of the U.S. U-23 Women's National Team player pool. Since signing with Seattle, she has earned consecutive call-ups across multiple international windows, continuing to gain valuable experience against top international competition.







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