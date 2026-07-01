Courage Sign England National Team Midfielder Erica Meg Parkinson

Published on July 1, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage have signed England international Erica Meg Parkinson through the 2029 NWSL season, with a club option for 2030, the club announced today. Parkinson will use an international roster spot and will be eligible to play when the league's secondary transfer window opens on July 14. The midfielder arrived in North Carolina and began training with the team this week.

A star for the England Youth National Teams at multiple levels, Parkinson earned her first senior call-up earlier this year for a pair of World Cup Qualifiers. The midfielder joins the Courage as a free agent following the expiration of her contract with Portuguese first division club Valadares Gaia, where she signed her first professional contract in 2024.

"From my first conversations with the club, it was clear that this was a place that aligned with what I want both on and off the field. I've heard nothing but great things about the culture here. The Courage have an exciting style of play that I can't wait to add to. I couldn't be more excited to sign here and take this next step in my career," Parkinson said.

"We're absolutely delighted to welcome Erica Meg Parkinson to the North Carolina Courage. Erica is one of the most exciting young midfield talents in world football, combining outstanding technical quality with an exceptional mentality and a relentless desire to improve.

"What impressed us most throughout our recruitment process wasn't just her ability on the ball, but her courage to play forward, her intelligence between the lines, and the intensity she brings in every phase of the game. Despite her age, she demonstrates maturity beyond her years and has consistently shown she can influence matches at both ends of the pitch.

"Our ambition is to build a team capable of competing for championships while developing the next generation of elite players, and Erica embodies that vision. We believe our environment, coaching, and style of play will provide the ideal platform for her continued development, and we're excited to support her journey as she takes the next step in her career.

"We're thrilled that Erica has chosen the Courage, and we look forward to seeing the impact she'll make both now and in the years ahead," said Courage Chief Soccer Officer Ceri Bowley.

During the 2024-25 season in the Portuguese first division, Parkinson scored five goals and added three assists in 1,500 minutes. Across three seasons, Parkinson made 77 appearances, scoring 10 goals and adding six assists in all competitions.

Parkinson speaks four languages and is eligible to represent England, Japan, Singapore, or Portugal at the international level. While she has not been capped at the senior level, Parkinson has appearances for England at the U-16, U-17, U19, U-20, and U-23 levels. She most recently represented England in a pair of U-20 friendlies against Japan and Canada in June, starting both matches and wearing the captain's armband for the 1-0 win over Canada.

Transaction: The Courage signed free agent midfielder Erica Meg Parkinson through the 2029 NWSL season, with a club option for 2030.

Name: Erica Meg Parkinson

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-3

Date of Birth (Age): April 18, 2008 (18)

Hometown: Singapore

Last Club: Valadares Gaia (Liga BPI, Portugal)

Jersey Number: 19







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 1, 2026

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