Houston Dash Travel to Colorado for Showdown with Denver Summit FC

Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will continue its three-game road trip this weekend as they travel to Colorado for their first road match against Denver Summit FC. Sunday presents another opportunity for Houston to earn valuable points away from home and showcase the resilience that has defined the team throughout the season.

The Dash will look to even the regular season series after dropping points in the first match of the season with Denver at home on May 9. Midfielder Maggie Graham scored the lone goal for Houston in the 4-1 loss and that was the second goal of the season for the Duke University product. Graham currently has three goals this season and her latest tally was the game-winning goal against Angel City FC at home on May 24.

Houston opened the three-game road trip at Audi Field and nearly secured a point following a late equalizer from forward Kate Faasse. Midfielder Linda Ullmark found her former University of North Carolina teammate in the 89th minute for Houston's lone goal of the match. That was Ullmark's second assist of the season and Faasse's second goal of the campaign. Faasse has contributed to four (two goals and two assists) of the last five goals the team has scored since May 20, per Opta.

Both Faasse and Ullmark have played a key role in Houston's offensive production this season and to date, first-year players have contributed to 11 (six goals and five assists) of the 15 goals scored this season by the Dash. The team also leads the league in minutes (4,174), games played (58) and games started (48) by first year players.

Defensively, Dash goalkeeper Jane Campbell tallied her first penalty kick save of the year in the 2-1 loss to the Washington Spirit. That was her ninth penalty kick save in her NWSL career and she is tied for the most penalty kick saves in league history. Dash defender Avery Patterson received a caution following a foul on forward Trinity Rodman that led to the penalty kick and as a result, Patterson will miss Sunday's match due to yellow card accumulation.

Denver Summit FC, competing in its inaugural NWSL season, will look to capitalize on home-field advantage as the expansion club continues building its identity. The team returned to league play and dropped points at home to Kansas City following a 3-0 loss. The expansion side boast a positive goal difference coming into this match and they are one of three expansion sides (San Diego in 2022 and North Carolina in 2017) to reach this point of the season with a positive goal difference.

Denver is led by Janine Sonis, who previously played for the Dash from 2016-2017. Sonis has scored four goals for her hometown club, and she is tied with Melissa Kossler and Natasha Flint for the most goals scored by a Denver player this season. Yazmeen Ryan, who played for Houston last season, currently leads the team with three assists, and she has scored two goals this year.

As the playoff race begins to take shape, every point becomes increasingly important. Houston has embraced those expectations all season, responding with resilience and composure. A positive result in Denver would provide another significant step forward as Houston continues its push toward the second half of the season and its long-term ambitions.

Houston will close this three-game road trip next week against Racing Louisville FC on Saturday, July 18. The Dash return to Shell Energy Stadium on July 24 for Global Football Night, presented by Verizon, against Bay FC. Tickets for that match and all home matches are available.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026

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