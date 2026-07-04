Denver Summit FC Celebrate Third-Consecutive Sellout with 16,833 Fans

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Denver Summit FC welcomed 16,833 fans to tonight's match against the Kansas City Current at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park, marking the third-consecutive sellout for the club.

"Three consecutive sellouts are a testament to what this club and this community are building together," said Denver Summit FC President Jen Millet. "The passion our supporters bring every match has created an incredible atmosphere and a true home-field advantage. We are grateful to our fans for showing up once again after the NWSL break, and we're excited to carry this momentum into the second half of the season."

The Summit remain home for their next two matches, hosting the Houston Dash on Sunday, July 12, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park before opening Centennial Stadium on July 18 against the Portland Thorns. For more information or tickets, visit www.DenverSummitFC.com.







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