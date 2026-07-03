Return to Action: Royals Resume NWSL Play in Chicago

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







The wait is finally over. The NWSL returns to regular season play this weekend after the league hit pause for the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The second-place Utah Royals return with a road match, taking on the Chicago Stars and looking to continue building on the momentum and winning mentality established during the first half of the season.

In the first edition of storylines back from the break we'll dive into where URFC left off, key attacking pieces and take a look back in time to earlier this year when the two sides met.

Building off of a Record-Setting First Half

The Sunday afternoon matchup against Chicago marks the Royals first NWSL match in over a month, prior to the pause in action the Royalty continued to shatter club records and climbed the standings to end the first portion of the season in second place.

Just before the break URFC traveled to Portland and snapped the Thorns home shutout streak of 637 minutes, having not conceded a goal at home since the 2025 season prior to the 44th minute header by Mexican FW Kiana Palacios. After conceding a late penalty, Utah earned a point in the 2-2 tie. The stalemate lifted the Royals to a club record 10 match unbeaten streak and positioned the squad in second place in the NWSL with 24 points, just behind the San Diego Wave with 25 points.

After struggling to earn victories and remaining towards the bottom of the NWSL table since its return to Utah in 2024, the Royals now sit as one of the most competitive squads in the league, the second place standing can be explained by many factors including the attacking firepower throughout URFC's roster.

Japanese FW Mina Tanaka has continued to showcase her presence on the pitch. Bringing an overflowing amount of creativity, touches that leave all in awe and of course, immense scoring power. Sitting at 4 goals and 4 assists thus far in 2026, Tanaka is atop the squad's leaderboard for Golden Boot and has contributed to four game-winning goals for the Royals this season, the second highest of any player in the NWSL in 2026 just behind Olivia Moultrie with five.

Adding to the quality up top for the Royals are Canadian FW Cloé Lacasse and Palacios who have come into 2026 with high-level play, each scoring multiple goals this season. The Canadian veteran continues to bring pace and high soccer IQ to the pitch, netting 4 goals and 3 assists, with her second-half goal on May 30th against Portland helping to secure an ever important point before heading into the break. Palacios arrived in Utah prior to the 2026 season from Liga MX Femenil side Club América as the all time leading scorer for the club. The forward has already showcased her scoring abilities in her rookie NWSL season, scoring in back-to-back matches against Denver Summit and Portland, bringing the Mexican-American forward to 2 goals and 1 assist on the year.

The Royals have come out on fire offensively in 2026, scoring club-high 18 goals in its first 12 matches, continuing to shock the league as a team that can contend with anyone and compete at a high level in pressurised environments. Along with the impressive offensive start, URFC's defense has continued to put on master classes, making it increasingly difficult for opponents to break through and score while working tirelessly to help secure victories. As the season ramps back up, Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets and company are focusing on maintaining a higher level of possession in hopes of continuing the high quality form.

A Look Back at URFC v Chicago

As the Royalty heads to the midwest this Sunday, it will be looking to not only start the second half of the season with a victory but, do something that has eluded the club since its return to the NWSL in 2024, win on the road against Chicago.

In URFC's first season back in Utah, the club recorded a 3-1 loss at SeatGeek Stadium on May 12, 2024. In 2025 the Royals were able to take a 2-0 lead, but the Stars ultimately found the back of the net twice in the second half to end the match in stalemate. Now, as all eyes look to Sunday afternoon, URFC is poised to check off another achievement in 2026 and take home three points.

The two sides last met at America First Field on matchday five on April 3 and while the home side came away with the 1-0 win, the scoreline could have been far more comfortable had Utah been able to convert multiple opportunities in front of the net. While the game winner ultimately came from Tanaka who buried a shot from the spot, URFC had an overwhelming 27 shots to Chicago's three throughout the duration of the match with 10 strikes on frame while the Stars only earned one shot on target.

The matchup on April 3rd marked URFC's third straight unbeaten match, which has since continued on for seven straight matches to reach the record high 10. While this statline in itself is impressive, it doesn't begin to tell the entire story of the Royals dominance through its first 12 matches where the squad has now netted 12 goals in the seven games since, finding the ability to convert more consistently.

As Sunday afternoon approaches, the Royals will look to take charge of the match early, continuing the offensive press that has become a staple for the squad this season but, Chicago has now received one of its stars back from maternity leave, Mallory Swanson who returned to NWSL play on May 16 and has since played in three matches, netting one goal. The veteran forward can exploit opponents defenses using her speed and impressive scoring ability and the Royals back-line will need to work as a brick wall to keep her from finding the back of the net.

The Sunday afternoon match on July 5 at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium is set to kickoff at 3 PM MT and will be streaming on CBS Sports Network as well as locally on KMYU. Utah Royals FC returns to America First Field on Friday, July 10 welcoming Gotham FC.

URFC Next Match: 7/10 @ America First Field

URFC takes on Gotham FC at home, and it's Princess Night presented by America First Credit Union! Secure your seats now for a royal match at America First Field.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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