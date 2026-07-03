Courage and Reign Moved to 7:30 Saturday

Published on July 3, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - Out of an abundance of caution due to the forecasted high temperatures, kickoff for the North Carolina Courage match against Seattle Reign FC on Saturday, July 4, will be moved to 7:30 p.m. ET at First Horizon Stadium. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. ET.

The match, originally scheduled for 6:30 on ION, will now stream live on NWSL+ domestically at the new 7:30 kickoff.

The safety of players, staff, and guests is our top priority. In accordance with the NWSL's comprehensive heat-safety policy, available on the league website, there will be regular temperature checks before and during the match to ensure conditions are safe for competition.

If there is a disruption in play, all updates will be communicated to attendees via the NC Courage app, the email address associated with the tickets, and social media channels as soon as possible.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 3, 2026

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