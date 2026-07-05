Courage Win Fourth Straight In First Match Back From The Break

Published on July 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

North Carolina Courage News Release







CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage beat the Seattle Reign, 3-1, Saturday evening at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park in the team's first match following the midseason break. The win marks the Courage's first four-match winning streak since 2023.

With the win, the Courage improved to 6W-3L-3D on the season and currently sit sixth in the NWSL standings with 21 points.

Seattle Reign midfielder Sally Menti scored the first goal of the match in the 19', assisted by defender Sofia Huerta. The lead was short-lived, with Ashley Sanchez equalizing in the 22' off an assist from Evelyn Ijeh.

Riley Jackson gave the Courage the lead in the 64' from the penalty spot before Sanchez secured the win with her ninth goal of the season. Shinomi Koyama got the assist on the goal, finding Sanchez in a pocket of space after Ijeh let the ball run through her legs.

Match Notes:

- Ashley Sanchez scored her eighth and ninth goals of the season, maintaining her position as the Courage's leading scorer. The brace was her second of the season.

- Riley Jackson scored her first goal of the season, converting from the penalty spot.

- The Courage picked up a fourth consecutive win, the club's first four-match winning streak since 2023.

Box Score:

NCC (4-3-3): Kailen Sheridan ©; Dani Weatherholt (Natalia Staude - 75'), Maycee Bell, Uno Shiragaki, Ryan Williams; Shinomi Koyama, Riley Jackson, Carly Wickenheiser (Feli Rauch - 57'); Ashley Sanchez (Ivy Younce - 87'), Evelyn Ijeh (Hannah Betfort - 87'), Ally Schlegel (Lauryn Thompson - 75')

Subs Not Used: Madi White, Cameron Brooks, Lauryn Thompson, Chioma Okafor, Olivia Wingate,

SEA (4-2-3-1): Cassie Miller; Sofia Huerta ©, Pheobe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry; Ainsley McCammon (Angharad James-Turner - 75'), Samantha Meza; Sally Menti (Brittany Ratcliffe - 65'), Maddie Mercado(Nerilia Mondesir - 75'), Maddie Dahlien (Emeri Adames - 75'); Mia Fishel

Subs Not Used: Emily Mason, Ryanne Brown, Ruby Hladek, Neeku Purcell, Holly Ward

Score:

NCC: 3

SEA: 1

Goals:

NCC: - A. Sanchez - 22' (E. Ijeh), R. Jackson - 64' (PK), A. Sanchez - 71' (S. Koyama)

SEA: - S. Menti - 19' (S. Huerta),

Cautions:

NCC: -

SEA: - M. Curry - 63'

Ejections:

NCC: -

SEA: -

Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)

Attendance: 7,126







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 4, 2026

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