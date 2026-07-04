Bay FC Returns with East Coast Swing Starting Sunday at Boston Legacy FC

Published on July 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - NWSL action is back starting this weekend after a brief pause to accommodate international competitions around the globe in June. The Fourth of July weekend brings a full slate of matches with it as the schedule resumes, including Bay FC's trip east to face off with expansion Boston Legacy FC Sunday, July 5. Kickoff from Centreville Bank Stadium in Pawtucket, R.I. is set for 9 a.m. PT before a national audience on ESPN.

In the four-week break since the club's last match May 29, the squad and coaching staff have had valuable time to refresh, assess, and fine-tune following the first third of the 2026 schedule. The club will look to build on some positive performances before the break as play resumes, and continue growing with each contest. It's the second and final regular season meeting between Bay FC and Boston in 2026, who met just over six weeks ago at PayPal Park and played to a 1-1 draw.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Bay FC midfielder Kennedy Fuller: Bay FC's newest addition joined the club via transfer from Angel City FC June 17 and may step right into a featured playmaking role in Emma Coates' midfield. Fuller recorded two goals and two assists with Angel City prior to the break and helped the U.S. U-20 squad to a pair of victories in Spain alongside new teammate Onyeka Gamero during the June international window.

Boston Legacy FC defender Lilly Reale: One of many high-profile player movements in June featured Reale shipping up to Boston from defending champions Gotham FC. The 2025 NWSL Rookie of the Year and U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year returns to play for her hometown club with the move and strengthens its backline in the process, as the club aims to climb the table this summer.

WELCOME TO THE BAY AREA

Midfielder Kennedy Fuller is poised to make her club debut this week after joining Bay FC June 17 following two-plus seasons with Angel City FC. In 2026, she has recorded two goals and tallied two assists while appearing in all 11 of her previous club's contests. She was one of the league's premier playmakers in 2025, ranking in the top 10 league-wide in chances created (36), and earning Week 24 Player of the Week honors. The Southlake, Texas native made her professional debut at 16 years old in March 2024 after becoming the eighth player signed to a contract under the NWSL's Under-18 Entry Mechanism.

ANOTHER INTERNATIONAL CALL

U.S. Soccer announced Tuesday that Bay FC forward Onyeka Gamero will join the U.S. U-20 Women's National Team from July 5-12 as the squad hosts a training camp and series of friendly matches in preparation for September's 2026 U-20 World Cup in Poland. Gamero and the U.S. U-20's will face England July 9 and Colombia July 12 in the first Women's international matches held at the brand new Arthur M. Blank U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Fayetteville, Ga.

Gamero's selection marks her fourth to an international program this season. She joined the U-20 squad in June as it traveled to Spain for a doubleheader vs. France that saw the United States claim victory in both contests.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT

Boston added two players, defenders Lilly Reale from Gotham FC and Deja Davis from Paris FC, to its roster in June, changing its backline makeup ahead of the club's return to play. The adds should boost the club's defensive prowess which was much improved throughout May, conceding multiple goals just once since May 9. The club played two contests between its May 15 visit to PayPal Park and final match before the break, falling in both at the hands of Seattle and Kansas City. The club was dangerous in each contest but had trouble converting on its chances, scoring only once late in stoppage time against Seattle May 22.

Regardless of its form, Boston's attack remains dangerous. Since getting its first win April 29, the club is one of five teams with double-digit goals scored. Ten different players have tallied at least one scoring contribution, putting threats across the pitch that have continued to gain comfort as their club's expansion campaign has continued. Its defeat at the reigning NWSL Shield winners was its first match scoreless since April, ending a run of six straight contests on the scoresheet.

WHERE TO WATCH

Bay FC fans looking to cheer on Bay FC across the region this weekend can catch all the action from seven viewing locations in San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Sacramento, San Rafael, Martinez, and Santa Clara. Locations include:

Taplands: 1171 Homestead Road, Santa Clara

Jack's: 167 East Taylor Street, San Jose

Rikki's: 2223 Market St., San Francisco

Xingones Cantina / Hysteria Sports Bar: 190 4th St, Oakland

Midtown Lounge: 1111 24th Street, #102, Sacramento

Pond Farm Brewing / The Twelfth: 1848 4th Street, San Rafael

Mi Casita Mexican Cuisine: 3210 Pacheco Blvd, Martinez

Doors will open to all events 30 minutes prior to kickoff. More information is available at BayFC.com.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 4, 2026

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