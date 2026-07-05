San Diego Wave FC Secures 2-0 Win over Gotham FC at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on July 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC celebrates win

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC celebrates win(San Diego Wave FC)

SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC earns 2-0 win over Gotham FC at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday night with goals from Melanie Barcenas and Trinity Byars to extend its spot in first place in the NWSL standings.

The Wave found its opening goal just before halftime when defender Kennedy Wesley spotted Barcenas in space near midfield and played a direct ball to her feet. The 18-year-old turned toward goal before unleashing a powerful strike that caught Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger off guard, giving the home team a 1-0 lead.

San Diego went on to hold the reigning NWSL champions scoreless for the remainder of the match before adding an insurance goal in the closing moments. Tatum Wynalda applied pressure to Berger outside the penalty area, intercepting her pass and forcing the ball to rookie Lia Godfrey. Godfrey quickly played a through ball over Gotham's backline to an ongoing Byars, who beat her defender and calmly slotted the ball into the open net to seal the victory and the team's fourth clean sheet of the 2026 season

Next on the schedule: San Diego host Los Angeles at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, July 11 with kickoff slated for 5:45 p.m. PT. Tickets for the Rivalry Match are available for purchase here with the broadcast set to be live on ION.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Forward Melanie Barcenas scored her third goal of the 2026 season.

Forward Trinity Byars scored her fourth goal of the season.

Defender Kennedy Wesley recorded the first assist of her professional career.

Goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo made her NWSL debut, earning the start in tonight's match.

Defender Trinity Armstrong returned to action for the first time this season after recovering from injury.

Forward Adriana Leon was available for selection for the first time in 2026.

San Diego has scored six goals from substitutes this season, the most of any team in the NWSL.

The Wave have scored seven goals in the final 15 minutes of the second half this season, the most of any club in the NWSL.

Box Score:

San Diego Wave FC 2:0 Gotham FC

Scoring Summary:

SD - Barcenas (3) (Wesley, 1) 45'

SD - Byars (4) (Godfrey, 4) 90+3'

Misconduct Summary:

GFC - Sonnett (Caution) 62'

SD - Dali (Caution) 72'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Agudelo, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Wesley, D Van Zanten (Armstrong 69'), M Ascanio, M Dali, M Corley (Godfrey 61'), F Portilho (Wynalda 61'), F Ludmila (Byars 82'), F Barcenas (Fazer 69')

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D Harrison, M Fusco, F Leon

Gotham FC: GK Berger, D Carter (Purce 62'), D Sonnett, D Davidson, D Reiten, M Howell, M McCaskill (Shupansky 77'), M Lavelle, F Dudley (Harper 90+5'), F González (Freeman 77'), F Shaw (Bruinha 72')

Subs not used: GK Hogan, M Sommer, M Cook, F Kitahata

Stats Summary: SD / GFC

Shots: 15 / 15

Shots on Target: 8 / 4

Saves: 4 / 6

Corners: 0 / 6

Fouls: 7 / 7

Offsides: 1 / 1

Possession: 48% / 52%

Attendance: 10,592

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.