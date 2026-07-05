Reign FC Falls, 3-1, on the Road to North Carolina Courage
Published on July 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Seattle Reign FC News Release
CARY, N.C. - Reign FC (4-6-2, 14 points) fell 3-1 to the North Carolina Courage (6-3-3, 21 points) on Saturday at First Horizon Stadium. Sofia Huerta recorded her league-record 35th NWSL regular season assist, setting up Sally Menti's opening goal in the 19th minute to give Seattle the lead. Ashley Sanchez equalized three minutes later before the Courage scored twice in the second half to extend their winning streak to four matches. Reign FC returns home for the first time since May to host the 45th edition of the Cascadia rivalry against Portland Thorns FC at Lumen Field on Sunday, July 12 (1:00 p.m. PT / ESPN, 950 KJR AM).
MATCH NOTES
11 DIFFERENT XIS: After fielding the same starting XI in consecutive matches for the first time this season, Head Coach Laura Harvey listed a new lineup tonight. Through 12 matches, Reign FC has fielded 11 different starting XIs in 2026.
SOFIA HUERTA: Sofia Huerta recorded her third assist of the 2026 season, setting up Sally Menti's opening goal in the 19th minute. The assist was the 35th of her NWSL regular season career, extending her league record. Huerta's three assists this season are her most since 2022.
SALLY MENTI: Sally Menti scored her first goal of the season and second of her NWSL career in the 19th minute to give Reign FC the lead. The Seattle native finished with three shots, a single-match career high.
CASSIE MILLER: Cassie Miller made her debut for Reign FC after Claudia Dickey was unavailable due to injury. The veteran, who was acquired from Gotham FC ahead of the 2025 season, finished with three saves.
SERIES: With today's result, Seattle holds a record of 6-12-3 against North Carolina across all competitions.
UP NEXT: Reign FC (4-6-2, 14 points) returns home for the first time since May to host the 45th edition of the Cascadia rivalry against Portland Thorns FC (7-3-3, 24 points) on Sunday, July 12 at Lumen Field (1:00 p.m. PT / ESPN, 950 KJR AM).
MATCH SUMMARY
Seattle Reign FC 1 - North Carolina Courage 3
Saturday, July 4, 2026
Venue: First Horizon Stadium
Referee: Cristian Campo
Assistants: Sarah Gaddes, Colin Ashley
Fourth Official: John Matto
VAR: Katja Koroleva
Attendance: 7,126
Weather: 94 degrees and sunny
SCORING SUMMARY
SEA - Sally Menti (Sofia Huerta) 19'
NC - Ashley Sanchez (Evelyn Ijeh) 22'
NC - Riley Jackson (penalty) 64'
NC - Ashley Sanchez (Shinomi Koyama) 71'
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
SEA - Madison Curry (caution) 63'
LINEUPS & STATS
Seattle Reign FC - Cassie Miller; Sofia Huerta ©, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry; Ainsley McCammon (Angharad James-Turner 76'), Sally Menti (Brittany Ratcliffe 65'), Sam Meza; Maddie Mercado (Nerilia Mondesir 76'), Maddie Dahlien (Emeri Adames 76'), Mia Fishel (Holly Ward 86')
Substitutes not used: Neeku Purcell, Emily Mason, Ryanne Brown, Ruby Hladek
Total shots: 17
Shots on goal: 4
Fouls: 4
Offside: 0
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 3
North Carolina Courage - Kailen Sheridan ©; Ryan Williams, Uho Shiragaki, Maycee Bell; Carly Wickenheiser (Feli Rauch 57'), Riley Jackson, Dani Weatherholt (Natalia Staude 75'), Shinomi Koyama; Ashley Sanchez (Ivy Younce 85'), Evelyn Ijeh (Hannah Betfort 86'), Ally Schlegel (Lauryn Thompson 75')
Substitutes not used: Madi White, Cameron Brooks, Chioma Okafor, Olivia Wingate
Total shots: 16
Shots on goal: 6
Fouls: 9
Offside: 1
Corner-kicks: 4
Saves: 2
- REIGN FC -
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 4, 2026
- Gotham FC Falls, 2-0, at San Diego - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Reign FC Falls, 3-1, on the Road to North Carolina Courage - Seattle Reign FC
- Courage Win Fourth Straight In First Match Back From The Break - North Carolina Courage
- No Changes to Gotham FC's Setup as NWSL Play Resumes - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Looks to Extend 10-Match Unbeaten Streak at Chicago Stars in Return to NWSL Regular Season Play - Utah Royals FC
- Bay FC Returns with East Coast Swing Starting Sunday at Boston Legacy FC - Bay FC
- San Diego Wave FC to Kick off Second Half of the 2026 Season against Gotham FC at Home - San Diego Wave FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Resumes Season at Portland - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Falls, 2-0, on the Road to Angel City FC - Orlando Pride
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