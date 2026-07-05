Reign FC Falls, 3-1, on the Road to North Carolina Courage

Published on July 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release







CARY, N.C. - Reign FC (4-6-2, 14 points) fell 3-1 to the North Carolina Courage (6-3-3, 21 points) on Saturday at First Horizon Stadium. Sofia Huerta recorded her league-record 35th NWSL regular season assist, setting up Sally Menti's opening goal in the 19th minute to give Seattle the lead. Ashley Sanchez equalized three minutes later before the Courage scored twice in the second half to extend their winning streak to four matches. Reign FC returns home for the first time since May to host the 45th edition of the Cascadia rivalry against Portland Thorns FC at Lumen Field on Sunday, July 12 (1:00 p.m. PT / ESPN, 950 KJR AM).

MATCH NOTES

11 DIFFERENT XIS: After fielding the same starting XI in consecutive matches for the first time this season, Head Coach Laura Harvey listed a new lineup tonight. Through 12 matches, Reign FC has fielded 11 different starting XIs in 2026.

SOFIA HUERTA: Sofia Huerta recorded her third assist of the 2026 season, setting up Sally Menti's opening goal in the 19th minute. The assist was the 35th of her NWSL regular season career, extending her league record. Huerta's three assists this season are her most since 2022.

SALLY MENTI: Sally Menti scored her first goal of the season and second of her NWSL career in the 19th minute to give Reign FC the lead. The Seattle native finished with three shots, a single-match career high.

CASSIE MILLER: Cassie Miller made her debut for Reign FC after Claudia Dickey was unavailable due to injury. The veteran, who was acquired from Gotham FC ahead of the 2025 season, finished with three saves.

SERIES: With today's result, Seattle holds a record of 6-12-3 against North Carolina across all competitions.

UP NEXT: Reign FC (4-6-2, 14 points) returns home for the first time since May to host the 45th edition of the Cascadia rivalry against Portland Thorns FC (7-3-3, 24 points) on Sunday, July 12 at Lumen Field (1:00 p.m. PT / ESPN, 950 KJR AM).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 1 - North Carolina Courage 3

Saturday, July 4, 2026

Venue: First Horizon Stadium

Referee: Cristian Campo

Assistants: Sarah Gaddes, Colin Ashley

Fourth Official: John Matto

VAR: Katja Koroleva

Attendance: 7,126

Weather: 94 degrees and sunny

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Sally Menti (Sofia Huerta) 19'

NC - Ashley Sanchez (Evelyn Ijeh) 22'

NC - Riley Jackson (penalty) 64'

NC - Ashley Sanchez (Shinomi Koyama) 71'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - Madison Curry (caution) 63'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Cassie Miller; Sofia Huerta ©, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg, Madison Curry; Ainsley McCammon (Angharad James-Turner 76'), Sally Menti (Brittany Ratcliffe 65'), Sam Meza; Maddie Mercado (Nerilia Mondesir 76'), Maddie Dahlien (Emeri Adames 76'), Mia Fishel (Holly Ward 86')

Substitutes not used: Neeku Purcell, Emily Mason, Ryanne Brown, Ruby Hladek

Total shots: 17

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls: 4

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 3

North Carolina Courage - Kailen Sheridan ©; Ryan Williams, Uho Shiragaki, Maycee Bell; Carly Wickenheiser (Feli Rauch 57'), Riley Jackson, Dani Weatherholt (Natalia Staude 75'), Shinomi Koyama; Ashley Sanchez (Ivy Younce 85'), Evelyn Ijeh (Hannah Betfort 86'), Ally Schlegel (Lauryn Thompson 75')

Substitutes not used: Madi White, Cameron Brooks, Chioma Okafor, Olivia Wingate

Total shots: 16

Shots on goal: 6

Fouls: 9

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 4

Saves: 2

- REIGN FC -







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.