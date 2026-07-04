Utah Royals FC Looks to Extend 10-Match Unbeaten Streak at Chicago Stars in Return to NWSL Regular Season Play

Published on July 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (7-3-2, 24 pts) will travel to take on the Chicago Stars (3-0-9, 9 pts) in its first game in over a month after returning from the international break. Looking for its first ever win against the Stars in Chicago, the Royals are set to kickoff at 3:00 p.m. MT on Sunday, July 5th from Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium.

Sunday's game will mark Utah's return to NWSL play, where it previously fought the Portland Thorns to a 2-2 draw at Providence Park. The result extended the Royals' historic unbeaten streak to 10 games, the longest in club history, and ended the Thorns' seven-game home shutout streak. The draw also placed the Royals second in the NWSL standings with a game in hand heading into the break.

It was the Thorns who struck first in Portland, taking the lead with a goal from Olivia Moultrie who capitalized on a defensive error. The Royals were persistent in the search for an equalizer, which it found right before halftime in the 44th minute. Defender Nuria Rábano lofted a cross into the box that was headed home by Mexican international Kiana Palacios, tying the encounter at 1-1 heading into the break.

The Royals carried momentum into the second half, where it took only five minutes for Cloè Lacasse to find the back of the net for a 2-1 lead. A Portland clearance deflected by Miyabi found its way into the path of Mina Tanaka, who held off a defender and played the ball through to the Canadian attacker for the finish. Late in the game, the Thorns won a penalty off a corner kick, which was converted in the 91st minute by Sophia Wilson to seal the 2-2 draw.

With neither team able to get the win, the result left both teams tied at 24 points near the top of the NWSL standings.

The Royals' return to action against the Stars will be a test to see if the Club can maintain the momentum of its historic unbeaten streak after the long mid-season break. Historically, Chicago has been a tough host for Utah, with the Royals still looking for its first win there in club history (D1 L4). Recent results tilt in Utah's favor however, with the Royals unbeaten in its last three games against the Stars. Utah's two previous home matches against the Stars have ended in 1-0 victories, and in the last road trip to Chicago, the Royals claimed its first away point against the midwestern side with a 2-2 draw.

Both teams enter the encounter in very different runs of form. While Utah enjoys a historic start, Chicago holds a 3-0-9 record and has failed to score in three straight home league matches for the first time in the club's NWSL history. This season, the Stars also became the first team in NWSL history to fail to score in nine of its first 12 league matches. Reinforced by Mallory Swanson, who returned before the break, and led by Head Coach Martin Sjögren, the Stars will attempt to turn its season around against a Royals team looking to keep making history.

The contest will mark the start of Matchday 14 of the NWSL season, with both sides hoping to secure a crucial win upon returning from the break.

UTA @ CHI Game Notes

BROADCAST INFORMATION

WATCH LIVE on CBS Sports with Lisa Carlin and Ricky Lopez-Espin:: Chicago Stars FC vs Utah Royals FC | Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium | 3:00 p.m. MT

OR

WATCH LIVE on KMYU with JP Chunga and Amber Tripp:: Chicago Stars FC vs Utah Royals FC | Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium | 2:30 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)

OR

LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 3:00 p.m. MT

Following Sunday's game, Utah Royals FC will return to America First Field on Friday, July 10th to take on Gotham FC in its first home matchup since May 23rd. The battle, featuring two of the league's top five teams, is set to kickoff at 8:00 p.m. MT, with tickets available for purchase.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 4, 2026

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