Orlando Pride Falls, 2-0, on the Road to Angel City FC

Published on July 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







LOS ANGELES, Calif. - The Orlando Pride (5-6-2, 13 points) returned to NWSL play on Friday night following a three-week league break, falling 2-0 to Angel City FC (5-6-1, 15 points) at BMO Stadium.

Angel City broke the deadlock in the 36th minute when an attempt inside the box was blocked and fell to midfielder Maiara Niehues, who slotted home a right-footed finish. The goal sent the hosts into the halftime break with a 1-0 advantage.

The home side doubled its advantage 11 minutes into the second half when Sveindís Jónsdóttir drove into the box from the right wing before placing a right-footed finish into the lower left corner.

With the result, Orlando saw their streak of consecutive matches with a goal end at eight, one match shy of the club-record, nine-game scoring streak set during the 2024 season.

Scoring Summary:

36' Maiara Niehues - LA 1, ORL 0

56' SveindÍs Jónsdóttir - LA 2, ORL 0

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"Never good enough to lose a game 2-0. Two things in this league that you have to deal with is direct play and you have to deal with teams that are going to be really aggressive and try and get back to front really quickly and you have to be prepared for transition. We can't allow gifts in this league and we gave Angel City two gifts and they capitalized on those moments. We had some good possession but didn't create anything up until the last 10 minutes of the game."

Match Notes:

The loss marked just the fourth time in club history that the Pride have fallen to a California-based opponent. Orlando has earned points in 20 of its 24 all-time matches against teams from the Golden State.

The Pride saw their streak of consecutive matches with a goal come to an end at eight. The run finished one match shy of the club-record, nine-game scoring streak set during the 2024 season.

Luana made her third consecutive start for the Pride, marking her longest run in the starting XI since joining the club in December 2023.

Jacquie Ovalle made her return to the starting lineup, starting for the first time following an injury she sustained during the Pride's April 4th matchup with Angel City FC.

Head coach Seb Hines made three changes to the starting lineup from the club's previous match against Bay FC, with Angelina, Julie Doyle and Jacquie Ovalle entering the starting XI.

Next Match:

The Pride will return to the City Beautiful to take on the Kansas City Current on Friday, July 10, at Inter&Co Stadium.







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