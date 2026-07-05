Gotham FC Falls, 2-0, at San Diego

Published on July 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Melanie Barcenas scored the first-half game-winner to push the San Diego Wave past Gotham FC 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium late Saturday night as the NWSL resumed play after a month-long break.

The loss snapped a three-month unbeaten stretch in NWSL action for Gotham FC, which previously won five games and drew one since April 4.

"It was really a game of details," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "We have two very even teams. Obviously they got that goal that gave them the advantage. We will look into it, look into how we could fix or be better in certain moments, but we know against these kinds of teams, we need to make sure that those details are on our side. And unfortunately today, that was not the case."

Saturday's result bumped Gotham FC (6-3-3, 21 points) to seventh place in the NWSL standings, though Amorós's squad is level on points with sixth-place North Carolina and just three points back from second-place Washington.

In San Diego, Gotham FC took 15 shots and had more final third entries and box touches than the Wave, but the hosts proved more clinical in front of goal.

Esther González's early one-touch effort in the third minute skimmed wide after Jordynn Dudley did well to knock a 50/50 ball to González's preferred right foot. A half-hour later, Dudley had an low effort saved by San Diego goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo, who was making her NWSL debut.

Barcenas scored from long range to break the deadlock, with her 25-yard curler caroming in off the post. The goal, right before halftime, stood as the game-winner.

Gotham FC's best chances came in the second half. Rose Lavelle's left-footed attempt from the edge of the area required a save from Agudelo in the 75th minute, and Dudley nearly nicked the ball off Agudelo inside the 6-yard box for a late equalizer, with the goalkeeper having to make a last-ditch toe poke away to

Trinity Byars added a late stoppage time score for San Diego. The Wave (9-4-1, 28 points) moved four points clear of Washington in the table with the win.

Now Gotham FC turns its attention to the second match of its West Coast road trip, facing Utah Royals FC on Friday, July 10. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at America First Field, with coverage on Victory+.

Key Match Points

Forward Jordynn Dudley attempted five shots, the most for Gotham FC on Saturday and tied for the most for both teams.

Dudley also had nine touches inside the San Diego 18-yard box, most in the opposing penalty area for either team.

Defender Bruninha made her 2026 NWSL regular season debut after appearing in the second half.

Defender Mandy Freeman made her regular season debut as well, after making her first start across all NWSL competitions last week in the club's Challenge Cup victory over the Kansas City Current.

Freeman extended her club record with 118 regular season appearances.

She played 13 minutes to move her total to 10,023 across all NWSL competitions, second only to Sarah Woldmore's 10,064 in club history.

Midfielder Jaelin Howell won nine of 13 duels and attempted seven tackles, the most of any player on either team.

Forward Midge Purce made her 77th regular season appearance for Gotham FC, passing Rocky Rodriguez for eighth in club history.

Forward Jaedyn Shaw connected on 21 of 23 passes for a 91.3% completion rate.

Gotham FC at San Diego Wave FC

Saturday, July 4, 2026

8:45 p.m. ET kickoff

Snapdragon Stadium; San Diego, California

Attendance: 10,592

Weather: 77 degrees, partly cloudy

Gotham FC (0, 0 - 0)

San Diego Wave FC (1, 1 - 2)

Scoring Summary

San Diego Wave FC

45' - Melanie Barcenas (Kennedy Wesley)

90+3' - Trinity Byars (Lia Godfrey)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 27 - Jess Carter (62' 23 - Midge Purce), 6 - Emily Sonnett, 15 - Tierna Davidson (C), 18 - Guro Reiten; 7 - Jaelin Howell, 13 - Savannah McCaskill (76' 11 - Sarah Schupansky), 16 - Rose Lavelle; 2 - Jordynn Dudley (90+5' 34 - Khyah Harper), 9 - Esther González (77' 22 - Mandy Freeman), 10 - Jaedyn Shaw (77' 3 - Bruninha)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 14 - Talia Sommer, 21 - Sofia Cook, 24 - Andrea Kitahata

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

San Diego Wave FC (4-3-3): 1 - Luisa Agudelo (GK); 16 - Mimi Van Zanten (69' 3 - Trinity Armstrong), 2 - Kennedy Wesley, 14 - Kristen McNabb, 75 - Perle Morroni; 11 - Gia Corley (61' 22 - Lia Godfrey), 10 - Kenza Dali (C), 8 - Kimmi Ascanio; 7 - Melanie Barcenas (69' 18 - Laurina Fazer), 17 - Ludmila (82' 15 - Trinity Byars), 81 - Gabi Portilho (61' 19 - Tatum Wynalda)

Unused substitutes: 31 - Didi Haračić (GK); 9 - Adriana Leon, 23 - Nya Harrison, 28 - Jordan Fusco

Head coach: Jonas Eidevall

Stats Summary

GFC / SD

Expected Goals: 1.3 / 1.72

Shots: 15 / 15

Shots on Goal: 3 / 8

Saves: 6 / 4

Corners: 6 / 0

Fouls: 7 / 7

Offside: 1 / 1

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

62' - Emily Sonnett (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

San Diego Wave FC

72' - Kenza Dali (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Officials

Referee: Jaclyn Metz

Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Schwartz

Assistant Referee 2: Kristin Patterson

4th Official: Corbyn May

VAR: Albdou Ndiaye

AVAR: Katarzyna Wasiak

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

On Bruninha and Mandy Freeman returning to NWSL regular season play after injuries

They are both very important. They're experienced players. They know how we operate, they know how we work. We really miss them still, unfortunately. It's not that they've been out for two or three weeks - they really haven't played a game for more than six months, almost eight months. So, it's going to take them some time, but already they're integral parts of the team on the pitch, off the pitch. It's important to have those senior players ready to step in to help the team. And they're amazing people as well. We actually celebrated (Bruninha) today because it's been a long road to recovery. And then from here, we move forward to make sure that we can be even better next week.

DEFENDER BRUNINHA

On returning to the field after injury

I'm so happy to be back on the field again. It has been long days and difficult days, but we never gave up. We kept working hard and giving our vibe [and] energy to the team on the field and off the field. To be back with the team means a lot to me.

I know I didn't play 90 minutes, but that doesn't matter to me. Just being with the group, in the locker room with the girls, traveling together, winning games and losing games together means a lot. Things will get better, and I hope we get the three points in the next game.

DEFENDER MANDY FREEMAN

On what went well and what needs to improve against Utah

What we need to work on is our defensive shape. They were able to play through us quite a bit, and I don't think any team ever wants to get played through. We knew they were going to be good on the ball and have a lot of support, so we needed to be better in our one-v-one battles and keep the ball outside.

One thing we did well was driving at them, finding the pockets between the lines and finding our wingers going forward.

We just need to get more numbers involved as we develop the play.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 4, 2026

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