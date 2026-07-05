Gotham FC Falls, 2-0, at San Diego
Published on July 4, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release
Melanie Barcenas scored the first-half game-winner to push the San Diego Wave past Gotham FC 2-0 at Snapdragon Stadium late Saturday night as the NWSL resumed play after a month-long break.
The loss snapped a three-month unbeaten stretch in NWSL action for Gotham FC, which previously won five games and drew one since April 4.
"It was really a game of details," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "We have two very even teams. Obviously they got that goal that gave them the advantage. We will look into it, look into how we could fix or be better in certain moments, but we know against these kinds of teams, we need to make sure that those details are on our side. And unfortunately today, that was not the case."
Saturday's result bumped Gotham FC (6-3-3, 21 points) to seventh place in the NWSL standings, though Amorós's squad is level on points with sixth-place North Carolina and just three points back from second-place Washington.
In San Diego, Gotham FC took 15 shots and had more final third entries and box touches than the Wave, but the hosts proved more clinical in front of goal.
Esther González's early one-touch effort in the third minute skimmed wide after Jordynn Dudley did well to knock a 50/50 ball to González's preferred right foot. A half-hour later, Dudley had an low effort saved by San Diego goalkeeper Luisa Agudelo, who was making her NWSL debut.
Barcenas scored from long range to break the deadlock, with her 25-yard curler caroming in off the post. The goal, right before halftime, stood as the game-winner.
Gotham FC's best chances came in the second half. Rose Lavelle's left-footed attempt from the edge of the area required a save from Agudelo in the 75th minute, and Dudley nearly nicked the ball off Agudelo inside the 6-yard box for a late equalizer, with the goalkeeper having to make a last-ditch toe poke away to
Trinity Byars added a late stoppage time score for San Diego. The Wave (9-4-1, 28 points) moved four points clear of Washington in the table with the win.
Now Gotham FC turns its attention to the second match of its West Coast road trip, facing Utah Royals FC on Friday, July 10. Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET at America First Field, with coverage on Victory+.
Key Match Points
Forward Jordynn Dudley attempted five shots, the most for Gotham FC on Saturday and tied for the most for both teams.
Dudley also had nine touches inside the San Diego 18-yard box, most in the opposing penalty area for either team.
Defender Bruninha made her 2026 NWSL regular season debut after appearing in the second half.
Defender Mandy Freeman made her regular season debut as well, after making her first start across all NWSL competitions last week in the club's Challenge Cup victory over the Kansas City Current.
Freeman extended her club record with 118 regular season appearances.
She played 13 minutes to move her total to 10,023 across all NWSL competitions, second only to Sarah Woldmore's 10,064 in club history.
Midfielder Jaelin Howell won nine of 13 duels and attempted seven tackles, the most of any player on either team.
Forward Midge Purce made her 77th regular season appearance for Gotham FC, passing Rocky Rodriguez for eighth in club history.
Forward Jaedyn Shaw connected on 21 of 23 passes for a 91.3% completion rate.
Gotham FC at San Diego Wave FC
Saturday, July 4, 2026
8:45 p.m. ET kickoff
Snapdragon Stadium; San Diego, California
Attendance: 10,592
Weather: 77 degrees, partly cloudy
Gotham FC (0, 0 - 0)
San Diego Wave FC (1, 1 - 2)
Scoring Summary
San Diego Wave FC
45' - Melanie Barcenas (Kennedy Wesley)
90+3' - Trinity Byars (Lia Godfrey)
Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 27 - Jess Carter (62' 23 - Midge Purce), 6 - Emily Sonnett, 15 - Tierna Davidson (C), 18 - Guro Reiten; 7 - Jaelin Howell, 13 - Savannah McCaskill (76' 11 - Sarah Schupansky), 16 - Rose Lavelle; 2 - Jordynn Dudley (90+5' 34 - Khyah Harper), 9 - Esther González (77' 22 - Mandy Freeman), 10 - Jaedyn Shaw (77' 3 - Bruninha)
Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 14 - Talia Sommer, 21 - Sofia Cook, 24 - Andrea Kitahata
Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós
San Diego Wave FC (4-3-3): 1 - Luisa Agudelo (GK); 16 - Mimi Van Zanten (69' 3 - Trinity Armstrong), 2 - Kennedy Wesley, 14 - Kristen McNabb, 75 - Perle Morroni; 11 - Gia Corley (61' 22 - Lia Godfrey), 10 - Kenza Dali (C), 8 - Kimmi Ascanio; 7 - Melanie Barcenas (69' 18 - Laurina Fazer), 17 - Ludmila (82' 15 - Trinity Byars), 81 - Gabi Portilho (61' 19 - Tatum Wynalda)
Unused substitutes: 31 - Didi Haračić (GK); 9 - Adriana Leon, 23 - Nya Harrison, 28 - Jordan Fusco
Head coach: Jonas Eidevall
Stats Summary
GFC / SD
Expected Goals: 1.3 / 1.72
Shots: 15 / 15
Shots on Goal: 3 / 8
Saves: 6 / 4
Corners: 6 / 0
Fouls: 7 / 7
Offside: 1 / 1
Misconduct Summary
Gotham FC
62' - Emily Sonnett (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)
San Diego Wave FC
72' - Kenza Dali (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)
Officials
Referee: Jaclyn Metz
Assistant Referee 1: Matthew Schwartz
Assistant Referee 2: Kristin Patterson
4th Official: Corbyn May
VAR: Albdou Ndiaye
AVAR: Katarzyna Wasiak
Key Quotes
HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS
On Bruninha and Mandy Freeman returning to NWSL regular season play after injuries
They are both very important. They're experienced players. They know how we operate, they know how we work. We really miss them still, unfortunately. It's not that they've been out for two or three weeks - they really haven't played a game for more than six months, almost eight months. So, it's going to take them some time, but already they're integral parts of the team on the pitch, off the pitch. It's important to have those senior players ready to step in to help the team. And they're amazing people as well. We actually celebrated (Bruninha) today because it's been a long road to recovery. And then from here, we move forward to make sure that we can be even better next week.
DEFENDER BRUNINHA
On returning to the field after injury
I'm so happy to be back on the field again. It has been long days and difficult days, but we never gave up. We kept working hard and giving our vibe [and] energy to the team on the field and off the field. To be back with the team means a lot to me.
I know I didn't play 90 minutes, but that doesn't matter to me. Just being with the group, in the locker room with the girls, traveling together, winning games and losing games together means a lot. Things will get better, and I hope we get the three points in the next game.
DEFENDER MANDY FREEMAN
On what went well and what needs to improve against Utah
What we need to work on is our defensive shape. They were able to play through us quite a bit, and I don't think any team ever wants to get played through. We knew they were going to be good on the ball and have a lot of support, so we needed to be better in our one-v-one battles and keep the ball outside.
One thing we did well was driving at them, finding the pockets between the lines and finding our wingers going forward.
We just need to get more numbers involved as we develop the play.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 4, 2026
- Gotham FC Falls, 2-0, at San Diego - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Reign FC Falls, 3-1, on the Road to North Carolina Courage - Seattle Reign FC
- Courage Win Fourth Straight In First Match Back From The Break - North Carolina Courage
- No Changes to Gotham FC's Setup as NWSL Play Resumes - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Utah Royals FC Looks to Extend 10-Match Unbeaten Streak at Chicago Stars in Return to NWSL Regular Season Play - Utah Royals FC
- Bay FC Returns with East Coast Swing Starting Sunday at Boston Legacy FC - Bay FC
- San Diego Wave FC to Kick off Second Half of the 2026 Season against Gotham FC at Home - San Diego Wave FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Resumes Season at Portland - Racing Louisville FC
- Orlando Pride Falls, 2-0, on the Road to Angel City FC - Orlando Pride
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