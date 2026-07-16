Gotham FC Loans Campbell to Lexington SC

Published on July 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release









Gotham FC goalkeeper Ryan Campbell

(NJ/NY Gotham FC) Gotham FC goalkeeper Ryan Campbell(NJ/NY Gotham FC)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC has loaned goalkeeper Ryan Campbell to Lexington SC of the Gainbridge Super League through December, with an option to extend the loan for an additional six months, the club announced Thursday.

Campbell, 24, signed with Gotham FC ahead of the 2025 season and has made two appearances across all competitions during her time with the club.

Campbell remains under contract with Gotham FC through the 2028 season.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 16, 2026

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