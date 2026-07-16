Washington Spirit's Leicy Santos and Tara Rudd Earn Goal and Assist of the Week
Published on July 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Washington Spirit News Release
Washington, D.C. - Washington Spirit midfielder Leicy Santos earned NWSL Goal of the Week, presented by Canon and defender Tara Rudd earned Assist of the Week, presented by CVS Health for their standout performances in last Saturday's 2-0 away win over the North Carolina Courage, the league announced today.
Santos scored the match-winner for Washington in the 37th minute in highlight fashion. Receiving a long cross into the box from defender Kate Wiesner, Santos volleyed the ball across her body with her right foot before firing a left-footed shot past the outstretched arms of Courage goalkeeper Kailen Sheridan and into the back of the net. The goal was Santos' fifth of the season and ninth total in a Spirit kit.
Rudd provided the assist on Washington's insurance goal just 11 minutes later in first half stoppage time. Taking possession near midfield, the reigning Defender of the Year sent a ball over the top to a streaking Trinity Rodman down the center of the attacking third. Rodman collected the picture-perfect pass with ease and sent a shot into the goal for the 2-0 lead. The assist was Rudd's first of the season and the eighth of her career.
The Spirit will next take the pitch at Audi Field on Sunday, July 26 when the team hosts expansion side Denver Summit FC for Women's Empowerment Night. Kicking off at 7 p.m. EDT, tickets are available at WashingtonSpirit.com/tickets.
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