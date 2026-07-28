Gotham FC Travels to Bay FC for Midweek Road Test

Published on July 28, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release









Gotham FC in action

(NJ/NY Gotham FC) Gotham FC in action(NJ/NY Gotham FC)

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Gotham FC continues its three-match road swing Wednesday night with a visit to Bay FC at PayPal Park, looking to build on a four-match unbeaten streak in a return to the stadium where it won the 2025 NWSL Championship.

Kickoff is set for 10 p.m. ET, with CBS Sports Network carrying the national broadcast.

Gotham FC (9-3-4, 31 points) enters Wednesday in the thick of the NWSL Shield race, sitting second in the NWSL standings after earning a 2-2 draw against the Portland Thorns on Friday night. Sam Kerr scored her first goal since returning to Gotham FC and Midge Purce added her first of the regular season as the reigning champions erased a second-half deficit to extend their unbeaten run to four matches.

Bay FC (5-7-3, 18 points) returns home after a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to the Houston Dash, with the deciding goal coming in second-half stoppage time. The defeat snapped Bay FC's three-match unbeaten streak and left the club 14th in the NWSL standings at the midpoint of the regular season, albeit just four points out of a playoff spot.

Wednesday marks the second meeting between the clubs this season. Gotham FC earned a 3-0 victory when the sides met in April at Sports Illustrated Stadium, controlling the match from start to finish behind goals from Rose Lavelle and Esther González, along with a Bay FC own goal. Gotham has never lost to Bay FC, posting a 4-0-1 record in the all-time series.

Following Wednesday's match, Gotham FC will head south and east for another quick turnaround, traveling to face the Houston Dash on Saturday at Shell Energy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET, with coverage on NWSL+.

Key Points:

Gotham FC has scored 13 goals in five all-time meetings with Bay FC, finding the net multiple times in four of the five matches.

Gotham FC has trailed for just 18 minutes and 17 seconds across its five all-time meetings with Bay FC.

Gotham FC enters Wednesday riding the NWSL's longest active unbeaten streak at four matches.

Forward Sam Kerr averages 0.7 goals per 90 minutes on the road, the highest mark in NWSL history among players with at least 1,000 road minutes. She ranks ahead of Sophia Wilson (0.66) and Barbra Banda (0.66).

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