Spirit Falls to Gotham FC in Queens Classic

Published on July 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release









Washington Spirit battle Gotham FC

(Washington Spirit) Washington Spirit battle Gotham FC(Washington Spirit)

Queens, N.Y. - The Washington Spirit dropped Wednesday night's match to rival Gotham FC by a slim 0-1 margin in the Queens Classic at Citi Field. The match set a New York City women's sports record with 42,175 fans in attendance, the second-highest attendance in NWSL history.

Gotham controlled possession through the opening 15 minutes of the match with a rate of 72%. The home side's attack landed a shot on frame in just the third minute of action, forcing a diving stop by Spirit goalkeeper Sandy MacIver. The Spirit's best chance of the night early on came in the 28th minute when defender Gabrielle Carle found an open look in the box that was saved by Gotham goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger.

In the 37th minute, Gotham broke through for the 1-0 lead after forcing a Spirit turnover. Gotham midfielder Rose Lavelle took possession and made a crafty move into the box before lofting a perfect shot over the reach of MacIver and just under the crossbar. Washington threatened an equalizer twice in first half stoppage time, first with an Andi Sullivan steal and shot on target and second with a Sullivan deep cross into the box for Trinity Rodman but both attempts were thwarted before halftime.

The Spirit struggled to put together attacking chances through the start of the second half but the visiting side's defending third stood strong to keep the deficit at one. MacIver kept charge of the box, making several runs out to loose balls to prevent one-on-one chances for Gotham.

Washington subbed on Rebeca Bernal and Deborah Abiodun in the midfield and Gift Monday and Claudia Martínez in the attack as it searched for an equalizer. The visitors managed four shots on target through the final minutes of the match, including back-to-back from Martínez and Monday in stoppage time but Berger made key stops to maintain the advantage for Gotham until the final whistle.

Next up, the Spirit will head northeast to Rhode Island for its inaugural meeting with Boston Legacy FC on Sunday, July 19. The match will kick off at 7 p.m. EDT and air on Victory+.

-NWSL Match Report-

Match: Gotham FC vs. Washington Spirit

Date: Wednesday, July 15, 2025

Venue: Citi Field (Queens, N.Y.)

Kickoff: 8 p.m. EDT

Weather: Cloudy, high-80s

Lineups:

GFC: 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger; 18 - Guro Reiten (22 - Mandy Freeman, 78'); 15 - Tierna Davidson; 6 - Emily Sonnett; 23 - Midge Purce (3 - Bruninha, 78'); 11 - Sarah Schupansky (20 - Sam Kerr, 64'); 16 - Rose Lavelle; 7 - Jaelin Howell; 10 - Jaedyn Shaw; 9 - Esther González (13 - Savannah McCaskill, 46'); 2 - Jordynn Dudley (27 - Jess Carter, 34')

Unused Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan; 14 - Talia Sommer; 21 - Sofia Cook; 24 - Andrea Kitahata

WAS: 18 - Sandy MacIver; 14 - Gabrielle Carle (6 - Kate Wiesner, 64'); 24 - Esme Morgan; 9 - Tara Rudd; 13 - Lucia Di Guglielmo (5 - Élisabeth Tsé, 83'); 17 - Hal Hershfelt (20 - Deborah Abiodun, 78'); 12 - Andi Sullivan (4 - Rebeca Bernal, 64'); 10 - Leicy Santos; 2 - Trinity Rodman; 27 - Sofia Cantore (11 - Claudia Martínez, 78'); 19 - Rosemonde Kouassi (21 - Gift Monday, 64')

Unused Substitutes: 28 - Sara Wojdelko; 16 - Tamara Bolt; 26 - Paige Metayer

Stats Summary: GFC / WAS

Shots: 9 / 18

Shots On Goal: 4 / 9

Saves: 9 / 3

Fouls: 14 / 15

Offsides: 4 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

WAS - Gabrielle Carle - 45+4' - Yellow Card

WAS - Hal Hershfelt - 70' - Yellow Card

WAS - Gift Monday - 80' - Yellow Card

WAS - Tara Rudd - 86' - Yellow Card

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.