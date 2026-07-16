Chicago Stars FC and StubHub Announce New Strategic Partnership

Published on July 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







CHICAGO - Chicago Stars FC today announced a new partnership with StubHub, naming the leading ticket marketplace as the club's Official Fan Marketplace and Official Open Distribution Partner through the remainder of the 2026 National Women's Soccer League season.

The partnership will provide fans with greater access and flexibility when purchasing tickets to Chicago Stars matches at Martin Stadium in Evanston, creating a seamless experience for supporters looking to secure their seats and be part of the excitement on Chicago's lakefront.

As interest in women's sports continues to surge nationwide, the collaboration reflects a shared commitment to making live sports experiences more accessible while connecting more fans with the athletes and teams they love. Through StubHub's marketplace and Open Distribution network, the Chicago Stars will be able to reach new audiences and provide supporters with additional pathways to experience NWSL action in person.

"Women's soccer is experiencing unprecedented growth, and our responsibility is to ensure that every fan who wants to be part of that movement has an easy and convenient way to access our matches," said Chicago Stars FC Vice President of Partnerships Sara Arnold. "StubHub has demonstrated a meaningful commitment to investing in women's sports and expanding opportunities for fans to engage with their favorite teams. We're excited to partner with an organization that shares our vision for growing the game and creating memorable experiences for supporters across Chicago and beyond."

The agreement further strengthens StubHub's growing presence across women's sports, building upon existing partnerships with organizations including the Chicago Sky and Athletes Unlimited. Together, the Chicago Stars and StubHub will work to increase visibility for women's professional sports while helping more fans discover and attend live events.

"Open Distribution lets the Chicago Stars use StubHub's marketing reach and audience to sell tickets while keeping control of their brand, data and fan relationships," said Alexa Fuentes, Director of Soccer Partnerships at StubHub. "Women's soccer is one of the fastest-growing categories on our platform, and we're proud to help the Stars turn that momentum into fans in seats at Martin Stadium."

Just as StubHub connects millions of fans with live events around the world, the partnership with the Stars will create additional opportunities for supporters to experience professional women's soccer firsthand and witnessing the world-class talent on the Stars' roster, helping fuel the continued growth of the sport in Chicago and beyond through one of the most storied clubs in the league.







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