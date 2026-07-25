Kerr's First Goal Helps Gotham FC to Portland Draw

Published on July 25, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Sam Kerr scored her first goal in her second stint with Gotham FC and Midge Purce netted her first of the season, helping the reigning NWSL champions battle back to a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Portland Thorns FC on Friday night at Providence Park.

The draw extended Gotham FC's unbeaten run to four matches and moved Gotham (9-3-4, 31 points) atop the NWSL standings at the end of Friday's action, one point ahead of the Washington Spirit, who play later this weekend."Definitely a good game for the neutrals," said acting head coach Shaun Harris. "I thought the way we started was how we intended to start the game. We came out really fast, we were controlling the ball, dominating possession and we got the early goal, which was something we were pushing for. ... There are certain areas we just need to clean up a little bit, be more clinical and probably just be more calm. Overall, it's a tough place to come, so we'll take the point, analyze it and move forward to the next game."

It was a frenetic match in front of a raucous 21,743, with 27 shots between the teams and momentum shifts throughout the game. Billed as a major playoff preview between two top-four clubs with championship pedigree, the 90 minutes lived up to the hype.

Gotham FC got started early, with Midge Purce opening the scoring just 80 seconds into the match with a free header at the back post. Left back Guro Reiten created the chance, beating two defenders before delivering a pinpoint left-footed cross from the end line. It was Purce's first goal since the Sept. 26, 2025, win over Portland at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

The match took an emotional turn in the 11th minute when defender Emily Sonnett was substituted following a suspected left knee injury. Mandy Freeman entered in her place.

Portland's first strike came minutes later, when Renee Lyles's cross/shot tucked into the far post and drew the Thorns level. Jessie Fleming added Portland's second eight minutes into the second half, with her effort from the edge of the area finding the goal off a Purce deflection.

That set up Kerr's first goal since returning to Gotham FC, converting a second opportunity following a corner kick to level the match. Portland finished the final 17 minutes with 10 players after Jayden Perry was sent off for denying Kerr an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

Gotham FC now shifts its focus to the Bay Area for a midweek clash against Bay FC at PayPal Park on Wednesday.

Key Match Points

Forward Sam Kerr scored her first goal in her second stint with Gotham FC and the 78th regular season goal of her NWSL career.

The goal added to Kerr's NWSL record with her 103rd regular season goal contribution (goals + assists).

Kerr's goal was her 29th regular season goal for Gotham FC, moving her within one of Esther González's club record.

Kerr moved into sole possession of Gotham FC's regular season goals + assists record with 36, passing Esther González.

Kerr scored six years, 306 days after her previous NWSL regular season goal, which came Sept. 21, 2019.

The goal marked Kerr's first NWSL goal since Oct. 20, 2019, and her first for Gotham FC since Sept. 30, 2017.

The match marked Kerr's first start in her second stint with Gotham FC and her first start for the club since Sept. 30, 2017, when she started for then-Sky Blue FC against the Boston Breakers.

The start also marked Kerr's first NWSL start since the 2019 NWSL Championship on Oct. 27, 2019.

Winger Midge Purce scored her first goal of the 2026 NWSL regular season and her first since Sept. 26, 2025, finding the net in the second minute (1:20).

The goal was Purce's 18th regular season goal for Gotham FC and 23rd across all NWSL competitions.

Purce moved to 37 goal contributions across all NWSL competitions for Gotham FC, one shy of Esther González's club record.

Purce became the fourth player in club history to record 25 regular season goals + assists.

Purce played in her 81st regular season match for Gotham FC, passing Kailen Sheridan for seventh in club history.

Winger Guro Reiten recorded her third assist of the 2026 regular season, setting up Purce's opening goal.

All three of Reiten's assists this season have come on the road.

Gotham FC extended its scoring streak to four consecutive matches.

Gotham FC scored in the first half for the 14th time this season, second-most in the league.

Gotham FC at Portland Thorns FC

Friday, July 24, 2026

10 p.m. ET kickoff

Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

Attendance: 21,743

Weather: 80 degrees, sunny

Gotham FC (1, 1 - 2)

Portland Thorns FC (1, 1 - 2)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

2' - Midge Purce (Guro Reiten)

62' - Sam Kerr

Portland Thorns FC

21' - Renee Lyles (Pietra Tordin)

53' - Jessie Fleming (Renee Lyles)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 27 - Jess Carter, 6 - Emily Sonnett (11' 22 - Mandy Freeman) (46' 2 - Jordynn Dudley), 15 - Tierna Davidson (C), 18 - Guro Reiten; 7 - Jaelin Howell (78' 11 - Sarah Schupansky), 13 - Savannah McCaskill (60' 5 - Denise O'Sullivan), 16 - Rose Lavelle; 23 - Midge Purce, 20 - Sam Kerr (78' 3 - Bruninha), 10 - Jaedyn Shaw

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 14 - Talia Sommer, 21 - Sofia Cook, 24 - Andrea Kitahata

Acting head coach: Shaun Harris

Portland Thorns FC (4-2-3-1): 18 - Mackenzie Arnold (GK); 2 - Reyna Reyes (82' 25 - M.A. Vignola), 16 - Sam Hiatt (C), 24 - Jayden Perry, 23 - Marie Müller; 21 - Jessie Fleming, 6 - Cassandra Bogere (69' 20 - Nina Nijstad); 41 - Renee Lyles (76' 4 - Carolyn Calzada), 13 - Olivia Moultrie, 19 - Pietra Tordin (76' 22 - Morgan Weaver); 9 - Sophia Wilson

Unused substitutes: 35 - Morgan Messner (GK); 10 - Deyna Castellanos, 15 - Shae Harvey, 29 - Mallie McKenzie, 88 - Valerin Loboa

Head coach: Robert Vilahamn

Stats Summary

GFC / POR

Expected Goals: 1.81 / 1.02

Shots: 11 / 16

Shots on Goal: 3 / 6

Saves: 4 / 1

Corners: 8 / 3

Fouls: 8 / 15

Offside: 0 / 2

Misconduct Summary

Gotham FC

40' - Jess Carter (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

57' - Jordynn Dudley (Yellow Card - Argument)

69' - Jaelin Howell (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

Portland Thorns FC

56' - Marie Müller (Yellow Card - Tactical Foul)

73' - Jayden Perry (Red Card - Professional Foul, Last Player)

74' - Mackenzie Arnold (Yellow Card - Time Wasting)

Officials

Referee: Katja Koroleva

Assistant Referee 1: Eric Krueger

Assistant Referee 2: Bruno Rizo

4th Official: Iryna Petrunok

VAR: Alyssa Pennington

AVAR: Chris Canales







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 25, 2026

Kerr's First Goal Helps Gotham FC to Portland Draw - NJ/NY Gotham FC

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