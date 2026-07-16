Orlando Pride Signs Forward Zoe Matthews Through End of 2026 Season

Published on July 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (6-7-2, 20 points) has signed forward Zoe Matthews through the end of the 2026 season, the club announced today.

"We are excited to welcome Zoe to Orlando," said Orlando Pride Vice President of Soccer Operations and General Manager Caitlin Carducci. "She is a young player with tremendous potential who brings valuable depth and competition to our roster. Zoe's commitment to growth, professionalism and team-first mentality align closely with the values of our club, and we look forward to supporting her continued development within our environment."

Matthews, 19, joins the Pride after beginning her professional career in 2024 with the Houston Dash, where she was the youngest signing in the club's history at 17 years old. The forward made her National Women's Soccer League debut on Oct. 19, 2024, against Seattle Reign FC and appeared in two additional matches for Houston during her rookie campaign, friendlies against LIGA MX Femenil's Rayadas de Monterrey and Carolina Ascent FC.

Following her debut season, Matthews spent time on loan in Europe, first with Spanish side Dux Logroño, where she appeared in eight matches, making five starts, and most recently, with SL Benfica in Lisbon, Portugal.

A native of Southlake, Texas, Matthews helped lead Legends FC to the 2024 ECNL U-17 National Championship match and earned United Soccer Coaches High School All-America honors following her sophomore season at Carroll Senior High School in 2022-23. Earlier in her youth career, Matthews won the 2021 ECNL National Championship with Solar Soccer Club at the U-14 level.

On the international stage, Matthews has represented both Jamaica and the United States at the youth level. She earned her first call-up to the senior Jamaican Women's National Team as a 15-year-old in 2022. Matthews also competed with U.S. Youth National Teams and was a member of the U.S. U-16 Women's National Team that captured the 2023 Mondial Montaigu Football Tournament in France. During the tournament, she started in the championship match as the United States defeated France to secure the title.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride signs forward Zoe Matthews through the 2026 season.

Zoe Matthews

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

Born: May 25, 2007

Hometown: Southlake, Texas







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