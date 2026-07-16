Bay FC and San Jose Earthquakes Announce Multi-Year Partnership with LaCroix

Published on July 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN FRANCISCO - Bay FC and the San Jose Earthquakes today announced a multi-year partnership with LaCroix Sparkling Water, naming LaCroix as Bay FC's Official Sparkling Water and Back-of-Training Kit Partner as well as the Official Sparkling Water of PayPal Park. As part of the agreement, LaCroix will serve as an Official Partner of Bay FC, with brand integration across the club's platforms and matchday activations.

Bay FC players are bringing the sparkle too as they officially welcomed LaCroix to the club earlier today through social media. For video of the launch, click here. Bay FC and LaCroix are also going to launch a social sweepstakes later this year for one lucky fan to win LaCroix for a year.

LaCroix will also support select community initiatives through Bay FC's Bay It Forward community impact program, which aims to improve access to sports and promote leadership throughout the region, through product donation to youth in the community.

"At Bay FC, we're committed to building a world-class club and delivering an exceptional experience for our fans at every touchpoint," said Bay FC President Bernard Gutmann. "LaCroix is a partner that shares our commitment to elevating the fan experience, and this partnership reflects that - from joining our players on the training ground as our Back-of-Training Kit Partner to engaging supporters on matchday. Together, our goal is to demonstrate why women's football is such a compelling platform for consumer brands to build authentic connections with passionate fans."

Present at PayPal Park on matchdays, the partnership will bring LaCroix to fans with multiple refreshing flavors of the sparkling water available at concessions, including sampling for all fans at select matches. Moreover, LaCroix will be featured through in-stadium signage and integrated into select matchday and community initiatives for both Bay FC and the San Jose Earthquakes. LaCroix will also be sampled at all Bay FC marketing fan activations throughout the Bay Area.

A LaCroix spokesperson added, "This new alliance with the Bay FC and the San Jose Earthquakes is particularly exciting as this is our first venture sponsoring both regional women's and men's professional teams. This further underscores LaCroix's commitment to healthy living and activities that promote youth and professional sports. We look forward to connecting with the Bay FC and the San Jose Earthquakes and refreshing their fans at PayPal Park."

Bay FC's partnership with LaCroix was sourced and facilitated by KLUTCH Sports Group's Global Partnerships division.

Today's announcement adds to Bay FC's portfolio of partners as the club continues its growth in the Bay Area and across the NWSL. On Thursday, June 25, Bay FC marked the topping out of its state-of-the-art Performance Center on Treasure Island, signaling the completion of the building's structural framework and a major milestone in the club's long-term vision.

Set in the middle of the San Francisco Bay, Bay FC's Performance Center is designed to be one of the premier, purpose-built training facilities for women's sports. Scheduled to open ahead of the 2027 NWSL season, the center will further establish the club's permanent footprint in the Bay Area and will serve as a hub of development and excellence for players, coaches and football operations staff. The facility will feature three training fields, along with superb facilities and resources, all designed to help team members reach and maintain peak performance.

Bay FC Matches and Ticketing

Bay FC returns to PayPal Park on Saturday, July 18, against the North Carolina Courage. Single-match tickets for all 2026 Bay FC home matches are on sale now at BayFC.com/tickets, giving all fans the opportunity to lock in their spot at PayPal Park for the season's most anticipated contests. Visa is Bay FC's preferred way to pay for tickets.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 16, 2026

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