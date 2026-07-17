42,175 Strong. Next Stop: NYC in 2028.

Published on July 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release









Gotham FC pose with fans at Citi Field

(NJ/NY Gotham FC) Gotham FC pose with fans at Citi Field(NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Fans packed Citi Field as broke NYC's women's sports attendance record.

A night that no one will ever forget. Thanks to 42,175 fans, we've set the new record for New York City's largest women's sporting event. Plus, we walked away win another Rose Lavelle game-winning goal versus our rivals the Washington Spirit. LFG!

And we'll be back. In 2028, Gotham FC will move to New York City, playing in the new, state-of-the-art Etihad Park - NYC's first soccer-specific stadium. You may have seen Etihad Park on your way in as it's just steps away from Citi Field.

PLACE A DEPOSIT

Get in line early and secure early access to the best seats in the house by placing a $28 deposit for a 2028 Season Ticket Membership. From dedicated members-only spaces, to beer gardens, luxury lounges, and world-class concessions, Etihad Park is bringing premium soccer to NYC.

While there were many, here are our top three moments from last night's record-breaking showdown:

In the 37th minute, Rose Lavelle buried a perfectly-lofted chip in the back of the net.

Australian star forward and all-time club scorer Sam Kerr made her return to Gotham FC.

Ann-Katrin Berger was unstoppable in goal with nine saves, securing her eighth shutout of the season.

The festivities began way before kickoff with Sam Mewis hosting Footy Fest, presented by CarMax. Thousands of fans gathered for our FIFA World Cup 2026© Semifinal Watch Party, presented by Dove, and the live podcast taping of Welcome to the Party with Julie Foudy and Abby Wambach, presented by Yoggies.

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National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 16, 2026

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