The Comeback Starts Now: Utah Royals FC V. Orlando Pride

Published on July 16, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Utah Royals FC News Release







The Royalty returns to America First Field for its second consecutive home match this Saturday, July 18 looking to reestablish its strong form after falling 3-1 to Gotham FC last Friday. With key pieces of URFC;s roster returning to the pitch and the home crowd behind it, the squad's sights are firmly set on capturing 3-points.

As the Saturday night match looms, this edition of storylines will take an in-depth look into key returns to the roster, standout performances and the Royals head-to-head history with the Orlando Pride.

Key Returns Bolster Royals Roster

Although the Royals have been unable to secure a result in its first two matches since returning from the break, Head Coach Jimmy Coenraets is far from panicked about his squad. The Belgian manager was quick to point to the start of URFC's 2026 NWSL campaign as a reminder for anyone beginning to doubt the team's ability to bounce back.

While Utah Royals FC entered the break on a 10 match unbeaten streak and near the top of the NWSL standings, it's important to remember how the season began. The Royals opened 2026 winless through its first two matches before responding in a historic manner, earning points in its last 10 matches before the break. With 16 matches still remaining, this team has already proven it possesses the grit, resilience and attacking quality needed to bounce-back and earn points. With key players returning from injury and others hitting stride, URFC is poised to make a second-half comeback.

In the Royals return to NWSL play, veteran forward Cece Delzer has come out in blistering form, scoring in each of the squads last two matches. The first, a penalty against the Chicago Stars before scoring URFC's lone goal in the 23rd minute in the squad's loss at America First Field to Gotham FC. The Kansas-born forward has enjoyed a successful campaign in 2026, along with her two recent scores, Delzer has been a key piece to URFC's success on the attack. In her eighth season in the league, the forward is showcasing a high-level of play both on and off the ball and will continue to be an important piece as the squad looks to bounce-back on Saturday night.

Along with Delzer, URFC will be lifted by the recent return of three key players to its lineup. Japanese defender Miyabi, along with forwards Mina Tanaka and Paige Cronin all returned to the pitch in last Friday's home match against Gotham. Tanaka played the first half of the match and immediately made her presence known, opening up the midfield and using her creativity to bring scoring opportunities early. Cronin and Miyabi were both second-half substitutions, the Japanese defender bringing high defensive play and precise passing to the backline while Cronin immediately brought pace and attacking power for the home side.

Having the three highly impactful players back in the lineup gives URFC a significant boost heading into Saturday's matchup against Orlando. With Miyabi's poise, Tanaka's skill and Cronin's pace, the home side will have the luxury of more depth and the ability to control the momentum on both ends of the pitch, putting itself in a position to earn a much needed result.

A Chance to Change the Historical Narrative Against Orlando

With the Orlando Pride stepping onto the pitch at AFF on Saturday evening, it is important to look back at the Royals history with the visiting side. Although past results have seemingly favored the visitors, URFC is in a strong position to begin to shift the tide.

Since its return to Utah in 2024, the Royals have faced the Pride four times and have yet to earn a full 3-points, with a current head-to-head record of 0-3-1 (W-L-T) against its opponent. The most recent matchup between the two sides came on August 3, 2025 and ended in a 1-1 stalemate. While the fourth minute goal by Tanaka gave the Royals the early lead, Orlando found the equalizer in the 72nd minute.

The Orlando Pride are a strong opponent, featuring key attacking powers like Barbra Banda and Marta, who know how to pressure opponents and will undoubtedly do whatever is necessary to make things difficult for URFC goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn and her backline in order to secure a victory.

Zambian forward, Banda has been an attacking force thus far in the Pride's campaign, already netting 12 goals in the 13 matches she has played this season. With three more scores than any other player in the league, the forward sits atop the 2026 NWSL Golden Boot leaderboard. At just 26-years-old, Banda uses her speed and high soccer IQ to weave through opposing defenders and has a knack of finding the back of the net.

Along with Banda is the veteran forward Marta who continues to make things difficult in the attacking third at 40-years-old. The Brazilian is a staple in Orlando's attack, having captained the squad to the 2024 NWSL Shield and Championship. With two goals thus far this season, the forward can create scoring opportunities on and off the ball for her squad. Between the two international forwards, the attack of Orlando can be dangerous and will require URFC to work as a unit to shut down any momentum the visitors may have early on to secure a result.

Before traveling to the Wasatch Front, the Orlando Pride played a mid-week match against Boston, falling 1-0 after a 17th minute goal by Boston midfielder Barbara Oliveri. The Wednesday night matchup forces the visitors to play three matches in eight days and while the visiting side will not be easy to fend off, URFC may be able to use Orlando's recently packed schedule to its advantage. The home side's press and movement of the ball will be a key factor against Orlando's overworked legs this weekend.

The Saturday night matchup against the Pride is scheduled to kickoff at 6:45 PM MT with tickets still available for purchase here. Following this weekend's match, the Utah Royals hit the road to take on the North Carolina Courage at WakeMed Soccer Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:45 PM MT and will be streaming on ION.

URFC Next Match: 7/18 @ America First Field

URFC takes on Orlando Pride at home on July 18th at 6:45 pm MT! Secure your seats now for a royal match at America First Field.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 16, 2026

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