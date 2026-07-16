Gotham FC Sets NYC Women's Sports Record with Sellout at Citi Field

Published on July 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







NEW YORK - Gotham FC set a New York City women's sports record on Wednesday with a sellout of 42,175 on hand at The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax.

The sellout establishes a new milestone for New York women's sports, surpassing the 28,143 fans who attended Coco Gauff's victory in the 2023 U.S. Open women's singles final at the nearby Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The crowd will also mark the second-largest attendance for a match in NWSL history, behind the league-record 63,004 fans who attended Denver Summit FC's inaugural home match at Empower Field at Mile High on March 28.

The Queens Classic at Citi Field, presented by CarMax, is the first women's sporting event hosted by Citi Field and the first NWSL match played in New York City. The reigning NWSL champion Gotham FC faced off against the Washington Spirit in a rematch of the 2025 NWSL Championship, with ESPN carrying the national broadcast.

The historic sellout reflects the soaring interest surrounding Gotham FC during a landmark summer of soccer in the United States and New York. The match comes amid the same week as the men's FIFA World Cup Final at MetLife Stadium - referred to as New York/New Jersey Stadium by FIFA - and follows Gotham FC's announcement that the club will begin playing home matches across the street from Citi Field at Etihad Park in 2028.

The sellout and stadium move put exclamation points on a period of transformational growth for Gotham FC that includes its first continental championship, its second NWSL title in three seasons and plans for the club's first dedicated training facility in Whippany, New Jersey.

The Queens Classic provides a preview of Gotham FC's future in Queens, bringing together a record-setting crowd and some of the world's top players for a historic night of women's soccer in New York City.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 15, 2026

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