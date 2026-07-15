What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host Boston Legacy FC

Published on July 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride vs Boston Legacy FC

When: Wednesday, July 15th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

TV: Victory+, NWSL+

As the Pride get set to host the Boston expansion side, here are five things to watch for:

Fortress, Orlando

After suffering defeats on the road against both NWSL expansion sides this season, including a dramatic 2-1 loss at Boston earlier this year, the Orlando Pride return to the friendly confines of Inter&Co Stadium looking to flip the script. History favors Orlando at home, as the Pride have never lost a home match against a club in its inaugural NWSL season, earning five wins and five draws.

Home Cooking

The Pride are finding their rhythm at home once again. Orlando enters the game riding a three-match home winning streak, its longest since a five-game run in 2024 that helped propel the Club to its first NWSL Championship. The attack has been equally impressive, with the Pride scoring three goals in consecutive home matches for the first time since their memorable playoff victories over Chicago and Kansas City during the team's 2024 title run.

More History for Marta

Even after an illustrious career filled with memorable moments, Marta continues to add to her legacy. The Brazilian icon opened the scoring against Kansas City with a spectacular 33.8-yard strike, marking her 40th regular-season left-footed goal in NWSL play. Marta became just the second player in league history to reach that milestone, trailing only former Pride star Alex Morgan.

Banda Back in Business

The NWSL's leading scorer is back. After returning from injury as a substitute in Orlando's 3-0 win over Kansas City, Barbra Banda immediately made an impact by finding the back of the net. The goal was her league-leading 12th of the season and the first she has scored as a substitute in her NWSL career.

Centurion Between the Posts

Anna Moorhouse made her 100th appearance for the Pride across all competitions against Kansas City, becoming just the fifth player to reach the milestone. Her nine-save performance helped secure her fifth clean sheet of the season and increased her club-record regular-season total to 32 shutouts, providing a strong foundation for Orlando heading into this key home matchup.

Milestone Tracker

Julie Doyle is one appearance away from 100 appearances across all competitions for the Pride and in the NWSL.

Anna Moorhouse is six saves away from passing Ashlyn Harris for the most regular-season saves in Pride history.

Hailie Mace is two appearances away from 150 appearances across all competitions in the NWSL.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 15, 2026

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