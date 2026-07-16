Legacy Notch Second-Straight Shutout in 1-0 Road Win over Orlando Pride

Published on July 15, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Orlando, FL - Boston Legacy FC notched their second-straight shutout in a 1-0 road win over the Orlando Pride.

Casey Murphy was called into action early in the match, coming off her line in the 1' to claim an Orlando cross. The Legacy quickly looked to combine through the midfield to create opportunities in the attacking third. Boston answered Orlando's push to possess with a 14' through-ball from Ella Stevens to Nichelle Prince at the endline, but Prince's cross was ultimately deflected away. Boston broke through in the 17' when Stevens slipped a short pass to Barbara Olivieri in the middle of the box, and Olivieri buried a low corner.

After the goal, the Legacy showed patience in the back as they worked to set up their next push and continued creating through the middle of the field. The Legacy earned a chance in the 39' with an Annie Karich strike that found goalkeeper Moorhouse's hands.

The Pride began to press the Legacy's back line in the 42' as they hunted their equalizer. The next few minutes saw a more aggressive Orlando offense, but they were ultimately rejected by Boston's patient back line to close out the half.

Orlando came out of the break with fresh energy and threatened in the 50' with a strike that forced Casey Murphy to give up a corner. Boston once again looked to probe through the middle and play out to their wings. The Pride found an opportunity in the 61' when Barbara Banda won a footrace to a ball sent over the top of Boston's back line. Banda drove to the middle of the box but Jorelyn Carabalí made the tackle. Boston made a pair of substitutions at 62', sending Amanda Gutierres on to replace Ella Stevens.

Boston made another pair of substitutions in the 75', with Aleigh Gambone relieving Alba Caño and Sammy Smith relieving Aïssata Traoré. Orlando threatened Boston's lead on a ball sent near post that was rattled off the post by Carabalí before going out, and again on a corner that also hit the post. Boston's final substitution, Nicki Hernandez on for Nichelle Prince, came at the 88'. Boston held on for the remainder of the game to secure their first road win and their second win over the Pride this season.

Starting XI: Casey Murphy, Emerson Elgin, Jorelyn Carabali, Bianca St-Georges, Annie Karich, Lilly Reale, Nichelle Prince (C), Barbara Olivieri, Alba Caño, Ella Stevens, Aïssata Traoré

Substitutes: Hannah Stambaugh, Laurel Ivory, Laurel Ansbrow, Deja Davis, Nicki Hernandez, Aleigh Gambone, Amanda Gutierres, Sammy Smith, Amanda Allen

BY THE NUMBERS

Attendance: 6,004

Shots: Boston Legacy 13, Orlando Pride 8

Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 2, Orlando Pride 2

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 5, Orlando Pride 2

Fouls: Boston Legacy 13, Orlando Pride 10

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 2, Orlando Pride 3

Red Cards: None

Saves: Boston Legacy 2, Orlando Pride 1

UP NEXT

The Legacy face the Washington Spirit on July 19 at Centreville Bank Stadium.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 15, 2026

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