Aïssata Traoré Called up to Mali National Team for WAFCON Tournament

Published on July 21, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Boston - Boston Legacy Football Club forward Aïssata Traoré has been called up to the Mali National Team to participate in their 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations campaign. The tournament is scheduled to run from July 26 - August 16 in Morocco.

Traoré has featured for the Mali NT since she was first capped in 2018. This is also not her first WAFCON appearance - she was a member of that 2018 team that reached the tournament's semifinals. She is currently the Boston Legacy's co-leading goalscorer, alongside Amanda Gutierres, with four goals on the season.

Mali will first face Cameroon in the group stage on July 29 at 9:00 PM CET.

Mali National Team Roster (Club)

GOALKEEPERS: Fatoumata Karentao (USFAS), Aissata Liberge (ESOF Vendée La Roche-sur-Yon), Goundo Samake (FE La Source).

DEFENDERS: Kani Konte (Paris So CÃ "ur), Orokia Sissoko (RC Roubaix), Fatou Dembele (Tenerife), Teninsoun L. Sissoko (Paris FC), Mariam Marega (Roubaix), Coulouba Sogore (AJ Auxerre), Aliya Rose Diagne (University DBF), Oumou Sidibe (Paris FC).

MIDFIELDERS: Kadiatou Diarra (Paris FC), Yakare Niakate (OGC Nice), Marine Coudon (Albi Marssac Tarn Football ASPTT), Coumba Dembele (Roubaix), Fatoumata Diarra (Tausi FC), Saratou Traoré (Beijing), Hawa N'Diaye (USSB Berkane), Salimata Diarra (FUS Rabat).

FORWARDS: Kadidiatou Diabate (AS Mandé), Aïssata Traoré (Boston Legacy FC), Fatoumata Niakate (RC Saint-Denis KAS KAD), Aminata Dicko (Rueil Malmaison), Jasmin Diop (Head Women's Football), Oumou Kone (USFAS), Agueissa Diarra (PSG)







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 21, 2026

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