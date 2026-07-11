Legacy Post Decisive 2-0 Win over Chicago in Pawtucket

Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Boston Legacy FC News Release







Pawtucket, RI - Boston Legacy FC snapped their four-game winless streak under the lights at Centreville Bank Stadium with a decisive 2-0 win over the Chicago Stars on Friday night in Pawtucket.

The Legacy opened the game with constant ball movement as they got a feel for their opponent. Within the first minute, Chicago's goalkeeper Katie Atkinson was caught out of position, drawing heavy pressure from Aïssata Traoré and a chance at goal. Casey Murphy was called into action in the 6', making her first save of the game. Boston continued utilizing the width of the field and switching consistently.

A collision involving Traoré in the 19' won Boston a penalty, which Amanda Gutierres converted with ease to put Boston up 1-0. The goal marks her fourth on the season and Boston now leads the league in penalties won.

The Legacy sought to double their lead in the following minutes, maintaining steady pressure on Chicago's back line. Traoré and Gutierres kept up steady pressure in threatening the net and in the 44', Alba Caño ripped a strike from distance that sailed just over the crossbar.

The second half began with several stretches of back-and-forth possessions. In the 58', Nichelle Prince stripped the ball from a Chicago defender, made a quick move around Atkinson, and slid the ball on the ground to the far post, doubling the lead for the home side and injecting fresh energy into the Legacy offense. After a pair of substitutions in the 65' - Aleigh Gambone on for Barbara Olivieri and Sammy Smith on for Amanda Gutierres - the Legacy looked to play through Smith on the wing. A 70' set piece produced a close-range header from Annie Karich that was ultimately blocked.

The Legacy continued to make it difficult for the Stars defense to play out of the back. In the 75', Amanda Allen replaced captain Nichelle Prince on the wing. The 77' saw back-to-back saves from Murphy after the first resulted in a corner. Murphy was delivered again in the 82', successfully denying the Stars.

Chicago's offense came alive in the final minutes of the half, rattling a shot off the crossbar in the 89' and sending a follow-up attempt just over the top of the net in the next minute. Boston made a final pair of substitutions at 90+2', sending Ella Stevens and Nicki Hernandez on for Alba Caño and Aïssata Traoré. The Legacy finished the night with a win and a clean sheet.

Starting XI: Casey Murphy, Emerson Elgin, Jorelyn Carabalí, Bianca St-Georges, Lilly Reale, Barbara Olivieri, Annie Karich, Alba Caño, Nichelle Prince (C), Amanda Gutierres, Aïssata Traoré

Substitutes: Hannah Stambaugh, Laurel Ivory, Laurel Ansbrow, Nicki Hernandez, Aleigh Gambone, Ella Stevens, Samantha Smith, Amanda Allen

BY THE NUMBERS

Attendance: 7,463

Shots: Boston Legacy 19, Chicago Stars 9

Shots on goal: Boston Legacy 5, Chicago Stars 4

Corner Kicks: Boston Legacy 3, Chicago Stars 5

Fouls: Boston Legacy 12, Chicago Stars 9

Yellow Cards: Boston Legacy 1, Chicago Stars 0

Red Cards: None

Saves: Boston Legacy 4, Chicago Stars 3

UP NEXT

The Legacy face the Orlando Pride on the road Wednesday, July 15 at 7:00 PM ET.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026

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