Denver Summit FC to Host the Houston Dash on Sunday, July 12
Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Denver Summit FC News Release
DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC welcomes the Houston Dash to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park Sunday, July 12 at 5 p.m., the second and final meeting of the season between the two clubs. Last match, Denver took a decisive 4-1 victory at Houston on May 16.
Match day is highlighted by a homecoming welcome for midfielder Lindsey Heaps, who will be interviewed on the field at halftime.
Fan Zone (beginning at 3 PM)
Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the Fan Zone (outside of Gate F), featuring activities and experiences for fans of all ages, including:
Community Corner
Colorado Soccer Foundation: a local nonprofit, CSF's mission is to make the game of soccer accessible to all kids who want to play. The organization offers after-school programming, tournament and league play, as well as pick-up play for youth and adults.
Bikes Together: learn how the organization is making sports and sustainable transportation accessible to everyone in our community through youth programs, open-access workshops, and community outreach.
Music
Face Painting
Poster Making
In-Stadium (gates open at 4:30 PM)
Pre-Match:
Positive Athlete Award Recipients: Emily Peterson, Mario Duron-Orozco and Wegan Waters will be honored on the pitch. Chosen from over 900 nominees across the state, the three winners were selected based on their exceptional character, optimism and community leadership.
Tunnel of Honor, presented by CommonSpirit Health: Colorado Soccer Foundation
National Anthem Performance: Courtney Kofoed
Half Time: Lindsey Heaps Homecoming Interview: Get to know the midfielder with a Q&A on the pitch at halftime.
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026
- Houston Dash Travel to Colorado for Showdown with Denver Summit FC - Houston Dash
- Denver Summit FC to Host the Houston Dash on Sunday, July 12 - Denver Summit FC
- NC Courage Host Washington Spirit for Ring of Honor Night - North Carolina Courage
- Preview: Chicago Stars FC at Boston Legacy FC - Chicago Stars FC
- What to Watch for as Racing Heads Home to Face Bay - Racing Louisville FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride vs Kansas City Current on Prime Video - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Return Home to Host the Kansas City Current - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Denver Summit FC Stories
- Denver Summit FC to Host the Houston Dash on Sunday, July 12
- Current Dominates Summit FC, 3-0, in Inaugural Matchup
- Denver Summit FC Celebrate Third-Consecutive Sellout with 16,833 Fans
- Denver Summit FC Returns to Match Play Tonight against Kansas City
- Denver Summit FC Extends Colorado Native Midfielder Meg Boade