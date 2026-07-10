Denver Summit FC to Host the Houston Dash on Sunday, July 12

Published on July 10, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC welcomes the Houston Dash to DICK'S Sporting Goods Park Sunday, July 12 at 5 p.m., the second and final meeting of the season between the two clubs. Last match, Denver took a decisive 4-1 victory at Houston on May 16.

Match day is highlighted by a homecoming welcome for midfielder Lindsey Heaps, who will be interviewed on the field at halftime.

Fan Zone (beginning at 3 PM)

Fans are encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the Fan Zone (outside of Gate F), featuring activities and experiences for fans of all ages, including:

Community Corner

Colorado Soccer Foundation: a local nonprofit, CSF's mission is to make the game of soccer accessible to all kids who want to play. The organization offers after-school programming, tournament and league play, as well as pick-up play for youth and adults.

Bikes Together: learn how the organization is making sports and sustainable transportation accessible to everyone in our community through youth programs, open-access workshops, and community outreach.

Music

Face Painting

Poster Making

In-Stadium (gates open at 4:30 PM)

Pre-Match:

Positive Athlete Award Recipients: Emily Peterson, Mario Duron-Orozco and Wegan Waters will be honored on the pitch. Chosen from over 900 nominees across the state, the three winners were selected based on their exceptional character, optimism and community leadership.

Tunnel of Honor, presented by CommonSpirit Health: Colorado Soccer Foundation

National Anthem Performance: Courtney Kofoed

Half Time: Lindsey Heaps Homecoming Interview: Get to know the midfielder with a Q&A on the pitch at halftime.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 10, 2026

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